Connect with us

Tech

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions
Advertisement

Tech

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

Tech

'Meta AI' Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

Tech

'Apple Tax' Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars

Tech

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

Tech

Apple's India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion, News Says

Tech

The Best VPNs for Poland in 2024

Tech

Maximizing Returns: Why Hyperbit Cloud Mining is the Best Choice

Tech

Apple's Music Streaming Plan Gets Evaluated By EU Regulators

Tech

Dutch Exports To China To Comply With U.S. Demands

Tech

Apple Watch Import Ban Reversed By US Appeals Court

Tech

Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He'll Be Replaced By An Insider

Tech

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech

Tech

'Google Cloud' Announces Pakistan Start-Up Competition

Tech

Meta Will Label AI-Generated Content In May

Tech

ICTContact's IVR Studio Unboxed, An In-Depth Look at Advanced Design Techniques

Tech

Global Apple Services Restored After Brief Outages

Tech

Using NVIDIA Chips As Collateral, Lambda Secures a $500 Million Loan

Tech

Spotify Premium APK: A Tool for Personalized Music Therapy

Tech

High Demand for Python Developers: How to Find One?

Tech

NVIDIA’s Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

11 seconds ago

on

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

(CTN News) – Since the US added a NVIDIA major reseller to its export blacklist, Chinese companies no longer have access to one of the country’s largest distribution channels for NVIDIA processors, strengthening Washington’s efforts to curb China’s artificial intelligence (AI) development as well as pushing more Chinese companies to use local alternatives.

Four Chinese companies were added to the US Entity List on Wednesday for allegedly assisting China’s military to acquire AI chips, according to a Federal Register post.

A US commerce department export enforcement official told a Senate subcommittee that the firms were “involved with providing AI chips to China’s military modernization programs.”

A Chinese ministry of commerce statement called the US sanctions “abusive” and “an attempt to weaponize export controls.”

People with direct knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said Sintonholy is one of few “elite-level” Nvidia data centre product providers in China, having retained its franchise rights for maintaining strong sales year after year.

Since Nvidia is prohibited from exporting its high-end A100 and H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) to China, which have become sought-after for AI training, it has developed new replacements for China-based clients, such as the H20, L20, and L2. The US blacklisting has, however, forced Sitonholy to sell mostly domestic chips instead of Nvidia products going forward, sources said.

Among Huawei’s data-centre solutions, Sitonholy distributes Ascend 910B AI chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s A100 GPUs.

Huawei’s 910B performed at 70 percent of Nvidia’s A100 level in various tests.

In the case of Sitonholy being blacklisted, it is not immediately clear if Nvidia will fulfill orders placed through it. Saturday, Sitonholy was unable to be reached for comment. In order to ensure industrial and national security, China has accelerated the substitution of foreign chips and software with domestic products.

Harmony OS, Huawei’s home-grown hardware and software solution, is crucial to creating an ecosystem for home-grown hardware and software.

Chinese foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) produced the 7-nanometer-grade mobile system-on-a-chip for the company’s 5G smartphone last year, defying US sanctions.

Over 600 Chinese companies have been added to Washington’s export control lists, preventing US suppliers from shipping goods and technologies to these firms.

SEE ALSO:

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

‘Meta AI’ Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

‘Apple Tax’ Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies