Twitter Reports That 99.99% Of Tweet Impressions Are Healthy

(CTN News) – Earlier this week, Twitter issued a strongly worded rebuke to a report that stated 99.99% of tweet impressions are ‘healthy’ according to Twitter.

In response to a Bloomberg article regarding harmful content seen on the microblogging website in the last six months, Musk’s company issued the clarification in response to the story.

This is an absolutely false statement, in my opinion. The majority of Tweet impressions are healthy 99.99% of the time. The result of this is that only a tiny amount of content needs to be enforced.

Twitter said in a statement that it would do everything in its power to make this platform as safe and healthy as possible.

Furthermore, Twitter stated that the Bloomberg report was based on “outdated research containing inaccurate or misleading metrics” as part of its response.

According to a company statement, “The article fails to provide the right context or new information regarding our remediations since the third-party research was conducted.”.

How did Bloomberg report the story?

As reported by the publication, researchers have reported that since the content policy changes brought about by Musk after he took over Twitter, there has been a dramatic increase in hateful, violent, and inaccurate posts on Twitter since Musk took control.

This publication stated that the changes to the policies are one of the major challenges that Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, will face during her first year in the position.

Bloomberg quotes Callum Hood, director of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), as saying “Musk is not keeping his promises to advertisers and their ads are appearing next to really harmful content,” in a statement.

As shown by the CCDH report, hate speech towards minority communities has increased in the wake of Musk’s takeover of Tesla.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reports that harassment reports have been on the rise, and extremist content has increased as well. Media Matters reports that COVID-19 misinformation has increased as a result.

Musk has made several changes to Twitter’s content moderation since he took over the microblogging website, leading to actions such as reinstatement of accounts that had previously been banned from the platform for violating its policies, as well as removing the verification labels from high-profile accounts that do not wish to pay for a checkmark.

