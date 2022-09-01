Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G Tablet Features A Rugged Body

(CTN News) _ Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is an Android tablet. Samsung’s “Active” tablets are slightly less powerful than their high-end Galaxy tablets.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro trades off with additional features, like ruggedness.

Against extreme conditions, the tablet is MIL-STD-810H-certified. A water- and dust-resistant IP68 rating is also provided.

It will be available in several markets, including parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East.

The initial release will take place in select European markets, but the North American version will only support two SIM cards for some reason.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro price

As of now, has not announced the price of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet, but you can expect an announcement in September when the tablet is available in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro specifications

Samsung’s new tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920×1200 LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

According to the Google Play Console listing, it is powered by an unspecified 6nm octa-core processor.

You can get it with 4GB + 64GB or 6GB + 128GB of RAM. Add a microSD card for more storage. With One UI, the tablet runs Android 12.0.

Only in North America, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro supports 5G, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a hybrid dual-SIM card slot. On top of the Home key is a fingerprint sensor.

It is equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with an aperture of F1.9 on the back and an 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of F2.0 on the front.

Despite the fact that Samsung does not bundle the charger in some markets, the device is powered by a 7600mAh battery.

There will be a charger included in the box for North America, Latin America, and some European markets.

If you plug the adapter into a power supply, the tablet can also be used without a battery. A stylus can also be used with the tablet.

