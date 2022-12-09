Connect with us

Twitter To Roll Out New Ad Placement Controls
(CTN NEWS) – According to an email sent to advertisers on Thursday, Twitter Inc. will begin rolling out new controls next week. This is so companies can prevent their ads from appearing above or below specific tweets.

A redesigned set of controls are part of Twitter’s efforts to reassure and entice advertisers who have pulled ads from the platform since Elon Musk purchased it in October.

According to civil rights groups, hate speech has increased since the acquisition, and several banned or suspended accounts have been reinstated.

Nearly 90% of revenue comes from selling digital ads. According to Musk, brand ads have been paused due to pressure from civil rights organizations.

A representative recently told an industry group that the platform is considering bringing its content moderators in-house, many of whom are contracted through third parties.

According to the source, Twitter could invest more in non-English language moderation if it brought content moderators in-house.

In an email sent to advertisers on Thursday, Reuters reported that Twitter Blue, a revamped subscription service, would begin rolling out on Friday.

Subscriptions will allow accounts to receive a verified check mark. In the email, individual accounts will be marked with a blue check, while business and government accounts will be marked with gold and gray checks.

According to the email, subscriptions will be $7 per month on the web and $11 per month on Apple devices.

There was no immediate response from the company, which has lost many members of its communications team.

