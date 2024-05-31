Google Plans to Support more types of Real-Money Gaming Apps in 2024: information and analysis

Google recently announced significant changes to its Real-Money Gaming (RMG) policies. Under this new plan, Google plans to support more types of gaming apps on its Play Store in 2024. The scheme is specifically for countries where there is no existing licensing framework for real-money gaming. The move aims to provide users with more options through mobile casino app. The decision comes as a result of initial trials that were conducted in India and Mexico in 2022, where daily fantasy sports and rummy apps were allowed.

Extension of new policies

The main idea behind this expansion of Google is to provide more business opportunities to developers. The company has announced that it will expand these policies to India, Mexico, and Brazil from June 2024, and plans to implement the same in more countries in the future. The decision has been taken based on initial trials conducted in India and Mexico in 2022, which saw the success of daily fantasy sports and rummy apps. Google previously allowed only those RMG apps for which regulatory frameworks were already established by governments. Now, Google Play will welcome new types of RMG games and operators to its platform, provided they are legal and follow all existing local guidelines and Google policies.

Types of extended support

This new plan from Google includes game types such as online casino games, sports betting, horse racing (where it is separately regulated and licensed), lotteries and daily fantasy sports. Additionally, Google Play will now also support apps and operators that do not fall under any existing licensing framework, but are legal. Developers will still need to follow all existing local guidelines and Google's policies.

New opportunities for developers

This new approach will provide new business opportunities to developers globally. “We are pleased that this new approach will provide new business opportunities for developers globally while simultaneously prioritizing user security,” said Karan Gambhir, Google’s director of global trust and security partnerships. Developers, especially overseas, have been pressuring Google for years to allow more types of real-money games, including online versions of local card games that are neither common nor outdated, so that their Regulatory policies can be established for this. Now, new types of RMG games and operators will be allowed on Google Play, giving developers the opportunity to create new and diverse types of games.

Possible changes in service fee model

Google is also planning possible amendments to its service fee model, which will apply to subscriptions and in-app purchases. However, the company has not yet revealed what percentage cut the developers will get. “With this policy update, we will also evolve our service fee model for RMG to reflect the value Google Play provides and help sustain the Android and Play ecosystem,” Gambhir wrote. ” This amendment may prove to be important for developers, as it will impact their income and business models.

Potential Benefits and Challenges

This move will give developers the opportunity to develop new and diverse types of gaming apps, which will help them increase their revenues. However, it is also important that all developers must adhere to local guidelines and Google’s policies, which can be a challenging task. Additionally, the potential change in service fee models could be an important factor for developers to take into account. This new plan of Google will provide more autonomy and options to developers, but at the same time it will be necessary to pay attention to issues like regulatory compliance and service fees.

User safety and regulatory concerns

Google has also ensured that it will prioritize user security. The company has said that they will follow all regulatory guidelines before bringing new RMG apps on their platform. Furthermore, they will continuously strive to improve the user experience as well. In terms of user security, Google has implemented many measures, such as age verification, monitoring financial transactions, and protecting user data. Additionally, Google regularly assesses its apps and services to ensure they are adhering to the highest security standards.

