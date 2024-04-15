Connect with us

Tech

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu
Advertisement

Tech

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Tech

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order

Tech

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

Tech

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

Tech

'Meta AI' Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

Tech

'Apple Tax' Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars

Tech

From Bugs to Fixes: How IT Support Keeps Your Systems Running Smoothly

Tech

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

Tech

Apple's India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion, News Says

Tech

The Best VPNs for Poland in 2024

Tech

Maximizing Returns: Why Hyperbit Cloud Mining is the Best Choice

Tech

Apple's Music Streaming Plan Gets Evaluated By EU Regulators

Tech

Dutch Exports To China To Comply With U.S. Demands

Tech

Apple Watch Import Ban Reversed By US Appeals Court

Tech

Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He'll Be Replaced By An Insider

Tech

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech

Tech

'Google Cloud' Announces Pakistan Start-Up Competition

Tech

Meta Will Label AI-Generated Content In May

Tech

ICTContact's IVR Studio Unboxed, An In-Depth Look at Advanced Design Techniques

Tech

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11’s Start Menu

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu

(CTN News) – Microsoft has increased its advertising efforts in the past six months, in both how and where it is trying to reach you with its apps and services.

The company is already bringing more of MSN to the Windows 10 and Windows 11 lock screen, the Widgets panel is nothing more than a glorified advertisement board, and the Settings app is no longer coy about trying to sell you on Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Now, Microsoft is looking to open up advertising in another area of the Windows Shell, in particular, the “Recommended” section of the Windows 11 Start menu, where it says that this area will now feature apps and websites the company thinks you might be interested in trying out.

In view of the fact that this change is still in preview testing, it may not be implemented if there is not enough feedback about it from users.

There will be an option for users to turn it off if they want to if it does ship. This can be done by heading into Settings > Personalization > Start, and turning off “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more” in the Start menu will disable the ads from showing up in the Start menu. The following is how Microsoft announced the “feature” in their announcement:

On the Start menu, under Recommended, you can now discover great apps you may never have heard of from the Microsoft Store thanks to recommendations.

As of this moment, this will only appear for Windows Insiders in the U.S. Beta Channel, and will not apply to commercial devices (devices managed by organizations).

To turn this feature off, go to Settings > Personalization > Start and turn off the toggle for “Show recommendations for tips and app promotions as well as more information” by going to Settings > Personalization > Start.

SEE ALSO:

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order

NVIDIA’s Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies