Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App
Salman Ahmad

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

(CTN News) – Apparently, the social media app TikTok by ByteDance is planning to offer a similar photo sharing tool to Instagram, called “TikTok Notes,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

All the captioning features of the TikTok app will be included in the new app – as well as new features such as a design spectrum that is much wider than that of Instagram, which is a big deal.

As a result of a statement released by the TikTok company ByteDance, screenshots from its statement have gone viral across social media platforms.

A statement from TikTok reads, “As part of our ongoing commitment to making TikTok a better experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community by giving them the freedom to create and share their creative ideas with photos and text in a dedicated space that caters to both formats.”.

According to reports, the app is still being worked on and will be released very soon, as per reports. We have not yet begun testing the project, so there is still a long way to go.

In order for TikTok Notes to appear on the TikTok App Store, the official website for the app has gone live, but it does not appear in notes.tiktok.com.

On the landing page of the app, you will, however, be able to get a better understanding of what the app looks like.

As a result of the new app, users will be able to post photos to TikTok Notes without leaving TikTok’s current app, increasing TikTok’s hours of presence and revenue by adding to its current revenue stream.

Data shows that even though TikTok users spend more time on the app than Instagram users, TikTok users still download Instagram more often than Instagram users.

While TikTok still trails behind Instagram in accounts created, TikTok has a total of 1.12 billion users, whereas Instagram has a total of 1.47 billion.

