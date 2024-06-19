Best Mechanical Watches in Today’s Market

Curiously enough, despite the arrival of the smart watch with all its multitasking allure and its flashy functionality, mechanical watches have grown a lot in popularity over the past few years. And though the Quartz revolution has made watches so much more affordable and accessible to everybody, the advance in manufacturing technology has brought to us in recent decades some outstanding mechanical timepieces that rival the affordability of higher-end Quartz ones. If you’re looking for a mechanical watch that is worth it and is also affordable, you’ve come to the right place because today, we’re going to be listing the best mechanical watches in 2024.

Seiko Recraft

The Seiko Recraft is a wacky collection, out of which we prefer the SMK P27 with its lovely green dial and the rectangular case shape with slightly curved edges. It’s a rarity in the watch world, a vintage-inspired timepiece, reminiscent of the 1970s. The watch comes with only 50 meters of water resistance, an automatic movement without hacking function and without hand winding, and just a mineral crystal hard lex protecting the dial, but it’s an impressive timepiece nonetheless, and it costs a humble $275.

Tissot Everytime Swissmatic

An elegant and affordable piece that costs around $400. It’s one of the best mechanical timepieces you can get for the money. The simplicity of its dial, the clean and minimalistic esthetic with that lovely contrast between the stark the dial and the silver hue of the case, hands and indices, really make for a stunning watch. And inside, there’s a reliable Swiss automatic movement with a hearty power reserve of 70 hours with an accuracy of plus or minus 10 seconds a day, proving to be quite a capable mechanical caliber, especially for that price.

Citizen NJ0100 Automatic

One of the big Japanese names in affordable watches is Citizen and their NJ0100 Automatic proves to be quite a sight, powered by a Myota 8210 automatic movement with a water resistance of 50 meters. The price doesn’t exceed $150, so it’s perfect, but the fact that it’s an older model and not in production anymore makes it a little harder to find. But if you look around the internet, you should find plenty.

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Blue Moon

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Blue Moon is a real stunner. It may be a little more expensive at $440, but still on the affordable side, and it’s worth all those bucks. It comes in a 40.5 millimeter stainless steel case with an automatic four R-3-5 movement as it’s ticking hot, reliable, and with a 41-hour power reserve. But the most captivating part of this timepiece is that dark blue sunburst style, giving the watch an artistic and captivating look.

Tufina Sahara Mechanical

The Tufina Sahara is among the most popular mechanical watches out there, one with a dressy look and plenty of variants to choose from. Our favorite is the rose gold one, which boasts a remarkable silver dial with an intricate skeleton composition, playing with light in such a way that it creates a mesmerizing show. On the technical side, it comes powered by a mechanical movement with 17 rubies, a 3 ATM water resistance, rhodium plated case, Alpha photoluminescent hands and a superb sapphire coated lens protecting the dial. The thin bezel and classic guarded crown gives this watch a very elegant look, and the fact that you can find it for about $990 makes it that much more appealing.

Orient Kamaso

The Orient Kamaso is a worthy divers watch, bringing some impressive features for less than $300. The sapphire crystal glass, for example, is a rare feature on affordable watches. Then there’s the rugged stainless steel case that is depth rated for 200 meters, another feature that usually comes with higher price tags. When it comes to appearance, the Kamaso has a stunning black, blue, red, or green sunburst dial, complemented by the rotating vessel, finished in the same color. Under the dial, there’s an automatic Orient Calibur F692, a movement that’s said to be reliable and accurate.

Dan Henry 1970 Automatic Diver

Remaining in the diving watch world, the Dan Henry 1970 Automatic Diver, a tribute to the Compressor case dive watchers that were the thing back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It comes with the Seco NH-3 five automatic movement, water resistance of 200 meters, and in two case sizes, 40 millimeters and 44 millimeters. What we’re most impressed with is the beautiful and refreshing dial. It’s a classic, but it’s also one that departs from the similar designs that most divers have.

