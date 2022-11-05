MacOS 13 Ventura Update Crashes Many Apps

(CTN News) – In macOS 13 Ventura, search results are enhanced, the Settings Menu has been redesigned, and there are numerous other improvements. In spite of this, there have been many reports of apps crashing after the macOS 13 Ventura update was applied.

As a result of the Ventura update, there were complaints about Civilization VI glitching previously. In addition to the app that has been disrupted by the upgrade, it appears that other apps have also been affected.

MacOS 13 Ventura update crashes according to reports

It has been reported that after upgrading to macOS 13 Ventura, Apple Mail and Safari continue to break as a result of the new update.

Has anyone else been experiencing issues with the mail app since the update to Ventura? A user posted on a forum that every time he tries to open it, it closes right away, with the error message “Mail quit unexpectedly,” appearing as the result.

Post from this user: “macOS Ventura 13.0, the mail app 16.0, and a Gmail account – the mail app often freezes, forcing the user to force quit it.”

It has been reported that users have been unable to open some websites. These websites are then followed by an error message stating that Safari has quit unexpectedly as a result of the issue.

The web pages are sometimes difficult to load or the information displayed on them is incorrect. Several users are experiencing issues with Apple Mail not being able to open specific links on their computer. The issue appears to affect both first-party and third-party apps, so it appears that both are affected.

There is no acknowledgement and other apps are affected as well

The other apps that are causing issues are Chrome, Firefox, Apollo, Photoshop, and Adobe. There is a possibility that it is due to compatibility issues.

The crashing problem is especially aggravating since many people believe that the upgrade is essentially useless. This is because it cannot run any software without crashing, so many people find it to be useless.

“With OS Ventura on MacBook 2017, Safari, Mail, and Adobe Cloud App crash instantly whenever I try to run them.” was the post on the Apple community forum by a user.

It seems that Windows Server stopped working a couple of days ago. Ago. This is the error report that I received. Do you know if there is a way to check to see what is causing this problem and find out what is causing it? Another person reported this to me.

There has been no response from Apple so far regarding the issue. In addition, there is no workaround that can temporarily solve the problem since there is no workaround available.

