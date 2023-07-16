In WhatsApp’s Latest Update, Group Chats Have Been Enhanced

(CTN News) – WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has again taken a step forward in improving users’ experience with the latest feature, which was announced recently.

In order to make it easier for users to identify the participants of a group chat, Meta-own has added an enhancement to the group chat feature of its instant messenger.

In accordance with the WhatsApp news tracker,

The enhancement relates to the icons that appear on the profile pages of participants.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to update those thumbnails within group chats to make it easier to identify group members without the presence of a profile picture by introducing a revision to the thumbnails.

There was also mention in the article that some of the beta testers on Android have been able to experiment with the same improvements to their phones even today if they install the latest version update available on the Google Play Store.

It is evident from the attached screenshot that WhatsApp introduced a revision to the thumbnails of contacts who have hidden or unavailable profile pictures, which can be seen in the screenshot attached.

Previously, WhatsApp displayed a default empty profile photo with a color that matched the contact name associated with it, so that it could be easier to identify the user.

As a result of the new feature, the thumbnails have been updated to appear with the initials of the members of the respective group.

The WhatsApp news tracker suggested that the enhancement will also help other conversation participants to identify the contact represented by the thumbnail more quickly, since other conversation participants will be able to see the thumbnail more easily.

It is possible to find out whether this feature is available on one’s WhatsApp account by opening a group chat and looking for a message sent by one of the members of the group whose profile picture is hidden.

It is expected that the enhanced feature will soon be made available to a greater number of users.

