Connect with us

Tech

In WhatsApp's Latest Update, Group Chats Have Been Enhanced
Advertisement

Tech Business

Elon Musk's New Startup 'xAI' To Collaborate With Tesla On Silicon And AI Software

Tech

Twitter's Negative Cash Flow: Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition And The Ongoing Struggles

Tech

Here's Everything You Want to Know About xAI, Elon Musk’s New AI Company

Tech

Apparently, Spotify Makes Public The Playlists Of Its Users

Tech

Using WhatsApp On a Desktop With a Phone Number: Steps To Follow

Tech

The TikTok Family Pairing Feature Has Been Updated

Tech

Twitter Announces Revenue Sharing Program for Content Creators

Tech

ChatGPT Faces Regulatory Scrutiny Over Risks Of False Information Generation

Tech Business Gaming

US Judge Rejects Request To Halt Microsoft's Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard

Tech

Master Cloud Computing with Comprehensive Training

Tech

What is Microsoft 365 Security and its benefits?

Tech

Noise Cancelling Microphone for Phone: Top 4 Things to Know

Tech

iCloud Passwords For Chrome Isn't Just For Windows Anymore

Tech

US, Microsoft, State And Commerce Departments Compromised

Tech

VanceAI Photo Editor: An Affordable and User-Friendly AI-Powered Editing Tool

Tech

Create Better Portraits with VanceAI BGremover Online

Tech

Everything You Need To Know About Using An Article Rewriting Tool

Tech

Elon Musk Launches xAI: A New AI Company Exploring the Nature of the Universe

Tech

Nvidia Invests $50 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals for AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Tech

In WhatsApp’s Latest Update, Group Chats Have Been Enhanced

Published

32 seconds ago

on

In WhatsApp's Latest Update, Group Chats Have Been Enhanced

(CTN News) – WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has again taken a step forward in improving users’ experience with the latest feature, which was announced recently.

In order to make it easier for users to identify the participants of a group chat, Meta-own has added an enhancement to the group chat feature of its instant messenger.

In accordance with the WhatsApp news tracker,

The enhancement relates to the icons that appear on the profile pages of participants.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to update those thumbnails within group chats to make it easier to identify group members without the presence of a profile picture by introducing a revision to the thumbnails.

There was also mention in the article that some of the beta testers on Android have been able to experiment with the same improvements to their phones even today if they install the latest version update available on the Google Play Store.

It is evident from the attached screenshot that WhatsApp introduced a revision to the thumbnails of contacts who have hidden or unavailable profile pictures, which can be seen in the screenshot attached.

Previously, WhatsApp displayed a default empty profile photo with a color that matched the contact name associated with it, so that it could be easier to identify the user.

As a result of the new feature, the thumbnails have been updated to appear with the initials of the members of the respective group.

The WhatsApp news tracker suggested that the enhancement will also help other conversation participants to identify the contact represented by the thumbnail more quickly, since other conversation participants will be able to see the thumbnail more easily.

It is possible to find out whether this feature is available on one’s WhatsApp account by opening a group chat and looking for a message sent by one of the members of the group whose profile picture is hidden.

It is expected that the enhanced feature will soon be made available to a greater number of users.

SEE ALSO:

Apparently, Spotify Makes Public The Playlists Of Its Users

Twitter’s Negative Cash Flow: Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition And The Ongoing Struggles
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs