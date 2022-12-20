Parts For The Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Are Now Available On IFixit

(CTN News) – As of earlier this year, Google announced that it was partnering with iFixit to offer parts and repair guides for some of its most popular products.

According to the original release, iFixit would be carrying parts for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 6 as well as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 models. The parts were then made available for purchase on iFixit a few months later.

This gave keen enthusiasts a new place to shop for parts they could not find anywhere else.

In the meantime, it appears that the company is offering parts for Google’s latest handsets, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which are available now.

The folks over at 9to5Google have discovered these parts, and it appears that there are quite a few options available when it comes to these parts.

Users will be able to purchase a wide variety of components for the Pixel 7 Pro. These components include the display, battery, rear camera, display adhesive, and a graphite sheet for the battery. This is when it is added to the Pixel 7 Pro.

With regards to pricing, you’ll be looking at $207 for the display, $50 for the battery, and $160 for the rear camera. This means you’ll be looking at a total of $207.

The parts will come with the tools you will need to do the repairs, which is probably one of the most convenient things about them.

With the Pixel 7, you’re looking at roughly the same kind of selection of parts. The exception of the ultrawide camera and the silicon pad for the battery being the only exceptions.

Part Pixel parts are considerably cheaper than those for iPhones. because the Google display costing costs the rear primary camera coming in at $97, and the ultrawide camera coming in at $50.

As a whole, the pricing for genuine parts is not bad at all. As of this writing, there does not seem to be much literature around the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

However, given some time, that will undoubtedly begin to change as more information becomes available.

In addition Google to Samsung, Motorola, Valve, HTC, Microsoft, and iFixit, you will also find parts from Samsung, Motorola, Valve, HTC, and Fair phone on the website.

As well as guides for smartphones, tablets, cameras, game consoles, and more, the company also offers a wide range of guides for a variety of other devices.

Is the Google Pixel 7 worth it?

The Pixel 7 has excellent bang for your buck. With its powerful Tensor G2 processor, beautiful display, excellent camera quality and superb software, you can’t go wrong for $599.

