Huawei’s Smartphone Sales Increased By 58% In Q2 2023

(CTN News) – According to the latest data released by market research firm Counterpoint Research, Huawei has emerged as one of the leading players in the Chinese smartphone market during the second quarter of 2023.

This is based on the latest market trends.

Although sales for major manufacturers declined across the board in the quarter, Huawei’s sales experienced exceptional growth year-over-year of 58% during the same time period.

Huawei’s exceptional growth in a market that is declining

Huawei’s sales growth can be attributed to the resumption of its regular product release schedule. This allows the company to leverage its well-established brand image and widespread offline distribution channels. After overcoming initial product shortages, this strategy resulted in a surge in sales.

Other manufacturers, including Realme and Apple, also experienced positive growth in Q2, while Vivo secured the top spot with 17.7% market share.

Despite the challenges faced in the first half of 2023, Counterpoint Research predicts a slight decline in Chinese smartphone sales for the entire year.

Despite expected improvements in the second half, a significant rebound could be difficult due to persistent market challenges.

In addition to Huawei’s recent launch of midrange and flagship smartphones such as the Nova 11 and P60 series, the company’s focus on its flagship series has helped drive sales growth.

A further boost to their sales is expected to come from the upcoming Mate 60 series, which is rumored to feature a highly impressive camera setup.

Additionally, Huawei will be introducing Harmony OS 4.0 on 4th August, which will further enhance the smartphone user experience.

In addition, there is a report that Huawei is preparing to resume mass production of its 5G mobile chip in cooperation with domestic partners in order to resume mass production of this product.

The overall sales of Chinese smartphones in Q2 2023 saw a dip of 4% YoY, but the 618 e-commerce festival managed to bring a much-needed respite in June, forging hope for an improved second half of the year even as the overall sales of smartphones in China continue to decline.

