Inflation In The US Slows In June, Spending Rises
ComEd EV Rally Is An Annual Event Attended By Teens From Oswego

China-North Korea Ties Set To Reach New Heights Under Kim Jong Un

Trump Appeals Judge's Decision to keep the Hush-Money Case in State Court

Singapore Executes First Woman Convict in 20 Years for Heroin Trafficking

Couple Sells 8-Month-Old Son to buy iPhone for Reels

New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Thailand's Phu Kradung Formation

July 2023 on Track to be Hottest Month on Record Amid Blistering Heatwaves

Trump Faces New Criminal Charges Amidst 2024 Presidential Campaign

Exxon Missed Earnings Estimates Despite Declining Profits By 56%

Hamilton And Russell Summoned Over Spa F1 Qualifying Incident

Chinese Woman Travels to Pakistan to Marry a Guy Whom She Met on Social Media

Thailand's Department of Highways Unveils 20-Year Interprovincial Motorway Network Plan

Rising Threat: Candida Auris Spreads In 2023 With Climate Change Suspected As Culprit

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Escapes Campaign Finance Charge Ahead of Criminal Trial

Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's X.com Over Porn and Gambling Restrictions

Russian President Putin Ratifies Law Restricting Gender Identity Rights: Blow To The LGBTQUIA+ Community

Wealthy Russians Buying Villa's in Phuket Jumps 82% in One Year

Singapore Readies to Execute First Woman in 20 Years

Soi Dog Foundation Joins With Princess Chulabhorn’s Rabies Project

Published

34 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, annual inflation increased at its lowest atre in more than two years in June, with the underlying price pressures moderating, a trend that, if sustained, might lead the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hike cycle since the 1980s.

As a result of the improved inflation environment, other data released on Friday indicated that wages grew at their slowest rate in two years in the second quarter, indicating that wages were growing more slowly than expected.

Inflation is receding, which has sparked cautious optimism that the economy will go through a “soft landing” in the near future rather than the recession most economists have been predicting for some time.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise its policy rate by 25 basis points, which will put it within the 5.25%-5.50% range, a level not seen since the 2007 housing market crash, and which hasn’t consistently exceeded in about 22 years.

“The Fed needs to make even more progress, but the inflation rate is dropping, which at the margin reduces the possibility of a September rate hike,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

It was reported earlier in May by the Commerce Department that the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) had increased 0.1% following a 0.2% increase last month, after having edged up by 0.1% in the previous month.

A decrease of 0.1% in the price of food has been seen over the past 12 months, while an Inflation increase of 0.6% has been seen in the price of energy. By the end of June, the Inflation PCE price index had advanced 3.0% in the past 12 months, marking the third consecutive increase in the index.

Consequently, this was the smallest annual gain since March 2021, and it came after a jump of 3.8% in May of this year.

