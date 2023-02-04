HUAWEI P60: HOW DO YOU LIKE THE DESIGN?

(CTN News) – Following months of rumors and leaks, the HUAWEI P60 will be released in March to mark the launch of the next-generation P-series of flagship smartphones.

Recent days have seen a great deal of buzz surrounding the Huawei P60 smartphone. This means that we already know a lot about the upcoming lineup of products.

There have been a number of renders that have contradicted each other, which has made things even more interesting. It does appear, however, that the latest renders are the final ones.

DESIGN OF THE UPDATED WEBSITE

As you can see from the renders, Huawei has abandoned the design elements of the Huawei P50 series that are reminiscent of Vientiane.

The updated design comes with a very large circle ring that is eye-catching and adds a lot of appeal.

A total of four models will be included in this series. In addition to the traditional vanilla variant, which is the P60E, as well as the P60 Pro, the Huawei P60 Ultra will also be available.

As its name implies, the device will come equipped with the latest innovations that the company has to offer. There are many reasons why we believe that it will have a major impact on imaging in the future.

SPECIFICATIONS OF THE HUAWEI P60 KEY

It is rumored that the Huawei P60 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (4G), which is a promising feature. This will be paired with LPDDR5X memory and the UFS4.0 storage system.

There have been some concerns as Qualcomm is not going to be able to supply a sufficient amount of chips to the Chinese company. Cristiano Amo, the CEO of Qualcomm, told investors in a conference call: “Demand for handsets continues to decline in the handset industry.

As a result, we now expect channel inventory levels to remain elevated through the first half of 2023 as well.”

In addition, Qualcomm said during the earnings call that it does not anticipate the proposed rules affecting its current licenses to export 4G, Wi-Fi, and other chips to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in any way.

Besides the 6.6-inch 2K OLED screen, there is also another feature that makes this phone stand out. BOE will supply it to the company.

It is expected that the upcoming phone will be equipped with an IMX888 outdoor main camera, which is a flagship imaging sensor from Sony.

There is also a variable aperture feature on the latter. There is a 5000mAh battery built into the device that supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

