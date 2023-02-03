The Epic Games Store Has a Free Game For February 9

(CTN News) – Epic Games has made City of Gangsters and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider are now available to claim, as well as revealing that Recipe for Disaster will be next week’s free game.

On Thursdays, Epic Games Store users have the opportunity to add new free games to their collection. In addition, they receive a preview of what to expect from the digital storefront next week.

There are two free games on the Epic Games Store for the period of February 2 to February 9: City of Gangsters and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

City of Gangsters is a management game in which players manage their own criminal empire. Critics have given it mixed reviews. The reviews for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider were much more positive.

One of the most highly anticipated free games on the Epic Games Store in 2023 is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, a standalone expansion pack for Dishonored 2.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters are free to claim until February 9 at 10:00 a.m. CT, after which they will be replaced by Recipe for Disaster.

Restaurant management simulation Recipe for Disaster was first released last year.

Although there are not enough reviews to determine Recipe for Disaster’s critical reception, the game received two positive reviews and two negative reviews when it was first released. Therefore, your mileage may vary.

List of free games available on the Epic Games Store in February 2023

(February 2 – February 9) City of Gangsters

(February 2 – February 9) Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

The recipe for disaster (February 9-16)

Epic Games Store users may claim Recipe for Disaster from February 9 to February 16, when it will be replaced by the next free game on the Epic Games Store.

Users of the Epic Games Store will be aware of the free games for February 16 once Recipe for Disaster becomes available on the ninth.

This is assuming the digital storefront follows the pattern it established with its previous free games.

Recipe for Disaster is the only free game appearing next week on the Epic Store, which may disappoint some Epic Games Store users.

There was a streak of free games being given away every week on the Epic Games Store, so some may have expected that to continue. Having said that, there is a possibility that Recipe for Disaster will actually be joined by another free game next week.

It is entirely possible that the Epic Store will surprise users next week with a free game that has not been announced.

Fans should not get too excited, however, since the Epic Games Store has been known to surprise users with unannounced free games on multiple occasions.

