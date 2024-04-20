Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing Is Visited By Ambassador Hashmi

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Ambassador to China visited the Huawei exhibition center in Beijing and discussed Huawei’s projects and partnership with Pakistan with officials.

When Ambassador Hashmi arrived at headquarters in Beijing, he was welcomed warmly and informed that Pakistanis are the largest group of foreign nationals employed by Huawei.

Huawei, one of the world’s leading providers of information and communication technology infrastructures and smart devices, has employed Pakistanis as its largest group of foreign nationals.

In addition to the official from the embassy, there were also Ghulam Qadir, the Commercial Counselor, Khan Muhammad Wazir, the Science and Technology Counselor, as well as other officials who attended the meeting.

As part of my visit to the exhibition center in Beijing, I had the opportunity to share my insights into recent projects as well as the strong partnership between Huawei and Pakistan that I see as part of long-standing relationship with Pakistan.

It is my understanding that Ambassador Li Zhang has posted a brief statement on social media platform X after the meeting which I was told by an employee of Ambassador Li Zhang’s company. As a bonus, he made the announcement as well.

Additionally, Ambassador Hashmi also held a meeting with Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Hu Zhongmin, during which time both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

After having met with Hu Zhongmin, Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, I had an opportunity to exchange ideas with him in a pleasant and productive way.

This is my pleasure to tell you that I look forward to further enhancing our existing collaboration, as well as seeing how it grows as a result of the ambassador’s initiative shared on X.

