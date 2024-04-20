Connect with us

Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing Is Visited By Ambassador Hashmi
Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing Is Visited By Ambassador Hashmi

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

11 mins ago

on

Huawei
Huawei's logo. [Photo/VCG]

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Ambassador to China visited the Huawei exhibition center in Beijing and discussed Huawei’s projects and partnership with Pakistan with officials.

When Ambassador Hashmi arrived at headquarters in Beijing, he was welcomed warmly and informed that Pakistanis are the largest group of foreign nationals employed by Huawei.

Huawei, one of the world’s leading providers of information and communication technology infrastructures and smart devices, has employed Pakistanis as its largest group of foreign nationals.

In addition to the official from the embassy, there were also Ghulam Qadir, the Commercial Counselor, Khan Muhammad Wazir, the Science and Technology Counselor, as well as other officials who attended the meeting.

As part of my visit to the exhibition center in Beijing, I had the opportunity to share my insights into recent projects as well as the strong partnership between Huawei and Pakistan that I see as part of long-standing relationship with Pakistan.

Huawei’s largest foreign workforce is made up of a significant proportion of Pakistanis, and we are pleased to see that Pakistanis are an important component of Huawei’s largest foreign workforce.

It is my understanding that Ambassador Li Zhang has posted a brief statement on social media platform X after the meeting which I was told by an employee of Ambassador Li Zhang’s company. As a bonus, he made the announcement as well.

Additionally, Ambassador Hashmi also held a meeting with Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Hu Zhongmin, during which time both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

After having met with Hu Zhongmin, Chairman of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, I had an opportunity to exchange ideas with him in a pleasant and productive way.

This is my pleasure to tell you that I look forward to further enhancing our existing collaboration, as well as seeing how it grows as a result of the ambassador’s initiative shared on X.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

