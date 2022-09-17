Connect with us

Graphics Cards With The Latest Technology
(CTN News) _ Only since the start of the 21st century have graphics cards technology’s potential uses been realized.

In the past, it was mainly used to enhance 2D and 3D graphics, mostly for gaming and graphics generation (also known as graphics rendering). We will explain terminology as we go.

It is possible to program and use the GPU in a much wider range of contexts today.

Consequently, it is important to understand how graphics technology works, not only for gaming, but also for other applications. Let’s examine both.

Basic Terminology

Video cards, graphics cards, and GPUs are probably all the same thing to you.

The differences between them are almost imperceptible to those who are not technologically inclined.

In a PC, the central processing unit (or CPU) is housed in the motherboard. Similar to a GPU, a graphics card is a circuit board.

As a motherboard contains a CPU, a graphics card houses the graphics processing unit (GPU).

Additionally, the graphics card carries all the components that enable the GPU to interact with the operating system.

GPUs are of two kinds. The discrete GPU is mounted on the graphics card and is thus separate from the CPU and motherboard.

In contrast, an integrated GPU is slotted into the motherboard.

Integrated Graphics Processing Unit

GPUs are mostly integrated into PCs nowadays. Integrated GPUs make PCs thinner, lighter, use less power, and are cheaper to produce.

A brand using Intel® graphics cards Technology is Intel Arc Graphics.

Discrete Graphics Processing Unit

GPUs built into integrated motherboards usually work well. For applications requiring higher graphics technology performance, a discrete GPU is sometimes required.

Dedicated GPUs are discrete GPUs. As a result, it consumes more power.

The GPU, which comes with its own fans built in to help dissipate excess heat, heats up more intensely as a result.

GPU for Machine Learning

Computational power is also required for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Graphics cards are used to perform image recognition with discrete GPUs.

How far will this technology go?

