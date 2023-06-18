(CTN NEWS) – On Sunday, June 18, the old I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River will have suspension cables and towers removed by the Iowa Department of Transportation using controlled explosives.

Weather permitting, demolition is anticipated to begin as early as 7 a.m. For the safety of boat and vehicle traffic, as well as pedestrians, the demolition necessitates various restrictions in the near region.

Beginning at six in the morning on Sunday, June 18, the primary navigation channel of the Mississippi River will be blocked to all river traffic for up to 24 hours.

I-74 Bridge Demolition: Everything You Need To Know

River Closed For Old I-74 Demolition

For up to 72 hours, areas outside the main navigation channel will be off-limits. During the demolition procedure, local law enforcement will be on-site to monitor the river.

New I-74 Bridge & Pedestrian Traffic Will Be Stopped

On Sunday morning, the entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for about an hour, with a clearly marked diversion in place. I-80 and I-280 will receive traffic from this area.

Local traffic will be rerouted to either downtown Moline or downtown Bettendorf to access either eastbound or westbound I-74 after using the Davenport Centennial Bridge to cross the river.

Beginning the evening of June 17, the bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be shut down for around 24 hours while being closely watched by local law police.

Bettendorf’s Path On Riverfront Will Be Closed

Viewing the Restricted Area Map is encouraged for locals and guests. Leach Park in Bettendorf is included in this region, however access to it is severely banned.

The riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed in several places. Both the Isle Casino Hotel and the shops on State Street will stay open.

Additionally, the public parking lot in Bettendorf that is next to the new bridge will be shut down.

Don’t Try To Watch The Demolition In Person

The public is encouraged to witness the demolition by accessing the project webcams at www.I74RiverBridge.com.

It is predicted that explosives will be used in late summer to repair the westbound bridge towers and cables. Visit www.I74RiverBridge.com for more details and updates on the demolition process.

