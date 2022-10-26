Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

(CTN News) – In Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has designed a Werewolf skin for Winston to celebrate the spooky season.

Players can use the Halloween-themed skin and spray to dress up the usually graceful gorilla in his brand-new get-up. This set of cosmetics, however, isn’t free. To claim Werewolf Winston, players must complete a series of steps.

Overwatch 2 now features Halloween Terror, according to a new blog post from Blizzard. This year’s Dr. Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op brawl features cosmetic rewards and a brand-new chapter in the saga, along with the annual event in the FPS.

Additionally, Twitch rewards are back in Overwatch 2. Werewolf Winston is the grand prize for players who watch a certain amount of streams.

Overwatch 2: Earning Werewolf Winston

In order to acquire Werewolf Winston, players must ensure that their Twitch account is linked to their Battle.Net account.

In order to play Overwatch 2, you must already have battles on your players.net account.

After logging into their Twitch accounts, players can return to Battle.Net. Once the two accounts are linked, players can watch any streamer under the category on Twitch from Oct. 25-Nov. 11 for free.

Players will need to watch for the following times to earn the Werewolf Winston cosmetics during this time:

  • Watched for 2 hours: Werewolf Winston Spray

  • Watched for 4 hours: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

In addition to the spray, players will earn the legendary Winston werewolf skin after watching four hours.

