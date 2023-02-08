Connect with us

Tech

"In 30 Minutes...": Zoom CEO Cuts 1,300 Jobs
Advertisement

Tech

About 4% Of Ebay's Staff Will Be Laid Off, 500 Employees In Total

Tech

How Will Google And Microsoft's AI Chatbots Affect Us?

Tech

Navan Is The New Name Of TripActions

Tech

ChatGPT Alternatives For 2023

Tech

Musk Says SpaceX Plans To Launch The Starship In March

Tech

Google Introduces ChatGPT Rival 'Bard', Plans For AI-Based Search

News Asia Tech

Wikipedia is Back Online In Pakistan After a 2 Day Suspension

Tech

Google Home Max Review: Best Sound Quality at a Reasonable Price

Learning Tech

Video Marketing: The Phenomenal Trend for 2023

Tech

Latest Telegram Update Brings New Features

Tech

Google Messages Removes Assistant-Branded Features

Tech

Twitter to Charge businesses $1,000 Per Month to Keep their Gold Badge: Report

Tech

Google Planning To Launch Its Own Version Of ChatGPT Soon

Tech

NTDEV Released Custom Version Of Windows 11 'Tiny11'

Tech

Microsoft Surface Tablet Refurbished For 73% Off

Tech

'Bitdefender Virus' Definitions NEW UPDATE

Tech

What Is A Private Blockchain?

Tech

What Are The Future Predictions Of Blockchain Technology?

Tech

How to Create Cryptocurrency Portfolio Based on Crypto Investing Tips?

Tech

“In 30 Minutes…”: Zoom CEO Cuts 1,300 Jobs

Published

5 seconds ago

on

"In 30 Minutes...": Zoom CEO Cuts 1,300 Jobs

(CTN News) – The chief executive of the communications technology company Zoom announced today that the company would lay off approximately 1,300 employees, or 15 percent of its workforce.

Mr Yuan described the affected employees as “hard-working, talented colleagues” and said they would be emailed if they are based in the United States, while non-US employees will be informed accordingly.

“If you are a US-based employee who is impacted, you will receive an email in the next 30 minutes titled [IMPACTED] Departing Zoom: What You Need to Know. Non-US employees will receive notifications based on their local laws,” Mr Yuan stated.

A departing full-time Zoom employee – or, as Zoom employees are referred to by the CEO – in the US will receive up to 16 weeks’ salary and health coverage, as well as an annual bonus based on company performance for fiscal 2023.

For US employees, RSUs (restricted stock units) and stock options vest for six months, and for non-US employees, through August 9, 2023.

Mr Yuan stated that ‘ outside the US will be supported in a similar manner and will take into account local laws.

The layoffs at Zoom join a long list of technology companies cutting their workforces following the boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to work from home.

In response to this, a global demand for communications software and services was created, which led many employers at that time to hire more employees.

As COVID declines across nations and large businesses eliminate work from home opportunities, many firms are cutting their workforces.

As a company, Zoom was built to remove the friction that was experienced when businesses collaborated. Our trajectory was forever altered during the pandemic.

The world faced one of its most challenging challenges. I am proud of how we mobilized as a team to remain connected.

It was necessary for us to expand our staff rapidly in order to accommodate the rapid growth of users on our platform and their evolving needs.

A blog post by Mr Yuan stated, “Within 24 months, Zoom has grown three times in size to meet this demand and continue to innovate.”

As the world transitions to life post-pandemic, Zoom is being used by individuals and businesses alike.

The uncertainty of the global economy, as well as its impact on customers, requires that we take a hard, yet necessary, look inward to reset ourselves so we can weather the economic environment, satisfy our customers, and achieve Zoom’s long-term vision.

SEE ALSO:

About 4% Of Ebay’s Staff Will Be Laid Off, 500 Employees In Total

ChatGPT Alternatives For 2023

Navan Is The New Name Of TripActions
Related Topics:
Continue Reading