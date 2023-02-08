Interior Of 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Revealed In Blue And Black

(CTN News) – It was revealed last year that the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse would be a performance model, but Ford failed to show the interior of the performance model.

The situation has changed today, as Ford has just released images and details about the Dark Horse’s unique interior modifications.

Additionally, the painted stripe option introduced in the previous-generation Shelby GT500 is available once again.

Dark Horse’s interior is characterized by a soothing color scheme. Although the interior of this Mustang is largely black, Ford Mustang uses blue accents to distinguish it from other Mustang models.

The flat-bottomed steering wheel is stitched in Bright Indigo Blue. The same blue stitching is found on the instrument panel, the door panel, the seats, the gear shift boot, and the center console.

Ford says the shift knob for the six-speed manual transmission is hollow so that it does not become hot in warm weather. Those who choose the 10-speed automatic will have their paddles anodized in silver.

You can also specify Recaro seats with Bright Indigo Blue bolsters and black suede center inserts as part of the Dark Horse Appearance package.

These seats are shown in photographs. Underneath the seats are perforations with blue accents, and Ford Mustang also includes blue seatbelts.

In addition to the blue theme, every Dark Horse features dark metallic gloss bezels and vent trim, as opposed to bright silver trim on other Mustangs.

To give the instrument panel and door panel a carbon fiber-like appearance, different textures are used. The chassis number of each Dark Horse is displayed on an instrument panel badge.

As far as the exterior of the Dark Horse is concerned, Ford Mustang provided some details regarding the stripe packages that will be available.

The stripes can be either vinyl or painted, with painted stripes costing a bit more. The last generation Shelby GT500 was offered with painted stripes for an additional $10,000 over vinyl stripes.

It is not unlikely that the Dark Horse’s stripes will have a similar cost. When you check that box, Ford Mustang hand-paints them using a special process not available on any other Mustang trim (for now, at least).

Finally, we would like to point out that Ford Mustang provided some overhead views of the Dark Horse in paint colors other than the Blue Ember paint used in the initial reveal.

Ford’s vinyl stripes appear on the red Dark Horse (above, left), while the painted stripes appear on the white Dark Horse (above, right).

