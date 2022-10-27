Connect with us

Tech

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o'-Lanterns?
Advertisement

Tech

Nikon Z9 Firmware 3.0 Adds 4K High-Res Zoom Video, Better Autofocus, And More

Tech

IPhones Will Feature USB-C Charging, Apple Confirms

Tech

Before An Earthquake Hits The West Coast, This App Will Warn You

Tech

SpO2 Sensor On Apple Watch May Be Better Than You Thought

Tech

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box

Tech

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

Tech

Apple Reports Problems With iMessage And FaceTime

Tech

Overwatch 2: How To Get The Werewolf Winston Skin And Spray

Tech World News

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

Tech

2022 Half Spent, Ready for the 10 Most Potential Ecommerce Niches in 2023?

Tech

For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Tech

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599

Tech

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

Tech

Why Do People Record a Transcript and What Is Good About It?

Tech

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

Tech

What Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives For 2022?

Tech

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Tech

XBOX GAME PASS Will Include The Games In 2023

Tech

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o’-Lanterns?

Published

18 mins ago

on

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o'-Lanterns?

(CTN News) – With Halloween just around the corner, we can expect to see some fresh content in our favorite games soon. In Fortnite, players can not only participate in spooky activities during the event.

You are tasked with destroying Jack-o’-Lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite’s new quests.

In Fortnite, How Do You Destroy Jack-o’-Lanterns With Ranged Weapons?

Since the event began, Epic Games has added a lot of brand-new content to. New quests and cosmetic items have been added. You must complete or acquire most of these quests and items before Halloween is over.

As part of Fortnitemare, Epic Games added a new quest in Fortnite where players have to destroy five jack-o’-lanterns with a Ranged Weapon. You can complete this quest easily.

There are two things you need to complete this quest. Finding a ranged weapon is the first task. It shouldn’t take long to find ranged weapons on the ground and chests. No matter what type of weapon it.

The next step of the quest is to destroy five jack-o’-lanterns. There is nothing difficult about this part, but it does take a bit of time. whole map is decorated with Halloween-themed items, so finding these scary pumpkins shouldn’t be difficult.

A single match does not require you to burn five jack-o’-lanterns. In addition, the pumpkins you destroy will be restored after each match, so destroying them also counts. If you play many matches, this quest would be much easier.

You will receive a unique spray for completing this quest. Once the Fortnitemare event ends, this reward and quest will no longer be available.

SEE ALSO:

Diablo 3 Most Hated Feature Stuck Around Due To Its Box

Changes To Matchmaking In Destiny 2 Crucible To Benefit High-Skill Players

IPhones Will Feature USB-C Charging, Apple Confirms
Related Topics:
Continue Reading