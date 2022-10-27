IPhones Will Feature USB-C Charging, Apple Confirms

(CTN News) – Chargers for the iPhone may soon undergo a change.

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, said the company will comply with an EU law requiring mobile devices to support USB-C charging.

According to comments made during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, future iPhones will use USB-C instead of the company’s proprietary Lightning connector.

In response to a question regarding the EU law, Joswiak stated, “Obviously, we will have to comply.”. As we do throughout the world, we must comply with local laws.

With the launch of the iPhone 5, Apple introduced the Lightning connector, replacing the classic 30-pin dock connector.

What is the reason for Apple’s move to USB-C?

As of earlier this month, the European Parliament approved a law requiring a uniform charging cord for all smartphones and mobile devices such as laptops or wireless headphones.

Mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in EU countries will be required to have USB-C charging ports by 2024, while laptops will have until 2026.

What is the purpose of the EU requiring this?

The EU stated that the proposed law will prevent consumers from having to purchase multiple charging cords in order to maintain the power of their mobile devices.

The requirements are also expected to reduce the amount of electronic waste generated from obsolete chargers.

In addition, they are expected to prevent consumers from being locked into a particular manufacturer due to proprietary charging standards.

How does Apple view the matter?

Specifically for the iPhone, Apple has been one of the main holdouts in the shift to USB-C. As the company has previously stated, it is concerned that the rules will restrict innovation and adversely affect consumers.

