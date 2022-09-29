Twitch; Fixing ‘Failed To Fetch Settings From Twitch’

You can fix the failed to fetch settings from Twitch error and start broadcasting to all your viewers now that every platform has its issues.

The Twitch platform has been a major player in the live streaming industry for years, and hundreds of thousands of users watch live streamers every day.

(CTN News) _ Would you like to stream on Twitch, but you are getting the same error message? This is the right place for you if that is the case.

Error: Failed to fetch settings from Twitch

Users can try a few things to mitigate this problem, so if the first methods don’t work, don’t worry, there’s more you can do. Here are a few ways to fix it:

Run Streamlabs as an administrator

Log out of your account before you start this method. Once you’ve done that, hit the Windows key on your keyboard and type Streamlabs.

Right-click Streamlabs in Windows Explorer and choose “Run as administrator”.

This has usually been enough to fix the issue, so chances are, this is the only thing you’ll need to do.

Make it auto-optimized

Open Streamlabs and click the settings button on the lower left.

On the general tab, they’ll click “Auto-optimizer”. You might have to wait a minute or two while this process happens.

Reset your Stream password

Log into your account, select Creator Dashboard, Settings, and then Stream to reset your stream key.

At the end of the text box, click the reset button in the Stream tab. Copy the new Stream key and go to Streamlabs.

Go to the Stream tab on Streamlabs by clicking on Settings. Enter the new Stream key.