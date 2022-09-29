Tech
Twitch; Fixing ‘Failed To Fetch Settings From Twitch’
Error: Failed to fetch settings from Twitch
Users can try a few things to mitigate this problem, so if the first methods don’t work, don’t worry, there’s more you can do. Here are a few ways to fix it:
Run Streamlabs as an administrator
Log out of your account before you start this method. Once you’ve done that, hit the Windows key on your keyboard and type Streamlabs.
Right-click Streamlabs in Windows Explorer and choose “Run as administrator”.
This has usually been enough to fix the issue, so chances are, this is the only thing you’ll need to do.
Make it auto-optimized
Open Streamlabs and click the settings button on the lower left.
On the general tab, they’ll click “Auto-optimizer”. You might have to wait a minute or two while this process happens.
Reset your Stream password
Log into your account, select Creator Dashboard, Settings, and then Stream to reset your stream key.
At the end of the text box, click the reset button in the Stream tab. Copy the new Stream key and go to Streamlabs.
Go to the Stream tab on Streamlabs by clicking on Settings. Enter the new Stream key.