Statement From Apple Against US 'Blockbuster' Lawsuit
Biden Gives Intel Nearly $20 Billion To Boost US Chip Production

Judge Dismisses DirecTV's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Nexstar

Reddit's $34 Per Share IPO Marks a New Era In Company History

Nvidia launches AI-powered 6G playground

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China

Samsung Elec Expects Advanced Chip Packaging Sales To Reach $100m Or More

Meta Expects NVIDIA Chips To Begin Shipping Later This Year

Spotify Paid Royalties Of $9 Billion In 2023. What's Driving Growth?

SpaceX Spy Satellites: China's Military, State Media Slam The U.S.

NVIDIA AI Developer Conference Kicks Off With New Chips Introduction

WhatsApp Introduces A New Online Payment Method

Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Move Up The Rankings

Apple Is In Talks To License Gemini AI For iPhones, According To Reports

Apple Settles $490 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged iPhone Demand Concealment

Google Misquoted Exchange Rate Again, Says Malaysia Central Bank

Facebook Meta Names Are Prohibited By Brazilian Law

Meta's Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report

What Can You Expect At NVIDIA's Biggest Conference Ever?

"OpenAI's Figure 1", An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

Statement From Apple Against US ‘Blockbuster’ Lawsuit

Statement From Apple Against US 'Blockbuster' Lawsuit

(CTN News) – The United States government has filed a lawsuit against Apple, which the company has responded to by saying the suit does not reflect the facts of the case and that it will defend itself against it.

The company says that it believes this lawsuit is wrong, both in terms of the facts and the law, and it will vigorously defend against it,” it said in a statement.

There has been a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice against Apple in the last few months. There have been a number of big tech companies that have been accused by the US government of monopolistic behavior in recent months, and it is the latest and largest.

Having been largely unchecked during the past few decades, the American government is now cracking down on this enormous industry whose power has largely gone unchecked for the past few decades.

With Apple having been accused by critics for years that its restrictive app store terms have hurt competition, this long-anticipated lawsuit is here to officially put an end to the accusations.

It is Apple’s policy to undermine apps, products, and other services that otherwise would rely less on iPhones as a primary means of communication, according to the Justice Department which released a press release.

Apple exercises its monopoly power in order to extract as much money as possible from all segments of society, including consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants.

As an example, Apple directs its iPhone customers to seamlessly send photos, videos, and other multimedia content as seamless communications between other iPhone users. However, multimedia messages sent from Android phones to iPhones are sometimes slow and grainy in quality.

