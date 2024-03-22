Statement From Apple Against US ‘Blockbuster’ Lawsuit

(CTN News) – The United States government has filed a lawsuit against Apple, which the company has responded to by saying the suit does not reflect the facts of the case and that it will defend itself against it.

The company says that it believes this lawsuit is wrong, both in terms of the facts and the law, and it will vigorously defend against it,” it said in a statement.

There has been a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice against Apple in the last few months. There have been a number of big tech companies that have been accused by the US government of monopolistic behavior in recent months, and it is the latest and largest.

Having been largely unchecked during the past few decades, the American government is now cracking down on this enormous industry whose power has largely gone unchecked for the past few decades.

With Apple having been accused by critics for years that its restrictive app store terms have hurt competition, this long-anticipated lawsuit is here to officially put an end to the accusations.

It is Apple’s policy to undermine apps, products, and other services that otherwise would rely less on iPhones as a primary means of communication, according to the Justice Department which released a press release.

Apple exercises its monopoly power in order to extract as much money as possible from all segments of society, including consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants.

As an example, Apple directs its iPhone customers to seamlessly send photos, videos, and other multimedia content as seamless communications between other iPhone users. However, multimedia messages sent from Android phones to iPhones are sometimes slow and grainy in quality.

