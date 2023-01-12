Connect with us

Twitter: "No New User Data Leaks Detected As A Result Of System Bug"
(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, Twitter Inc. claimed there was no proof that information recently sold online was obtained by abusing a flaw in the organization’s infrastructure.

Twitter claimed that a problem it found early last year, corrected, and published over the summer, had compromised the data of 5.4 million accounts.

Twitter wrote in a blog post that 600 million additional user data points “could not be connected with the previously reported incident, nor with any new occurrence.”

“There is no proof that the data being sold online was gathered by taking advantage of a flaw in the infrastructure. The information is probably a compilation of already freely accessible online from many sources, “It read.

The social media business informed users of the system vulnerability in August of last year after learning about it through a bug bounty program months earlier.

Users may access their accounts by providing their email addresses or phone number.

According to media sources from December, the same weakness revealed in January 2022 had allowed someone to access over 400 million user emails and phone numbers affiliated with Twt.

