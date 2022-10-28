Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter, Top 3 Executives Sacked

Twitter is now in full control of billionaire Elon Musk after CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal departed the company’s headquarters and will not return.

According to the Washington Post, Vijaya Gadde, the head of Twitter’s legal policy, trust, and safety, was also sacked.

Elon Musk has requested engineers from Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle firm he oversees, to meet with product leaders at Twitter Inc., pushing quickly to make an impression on the company he is about to take private.

Musk’s representatives say Twitter’s engineers can no longer make code updates as of midday in San Francisco.

Musk had until Friday to finalize his $44 billion purchase of Twitter or face legal action from the company.

Twitter accepted Musk’s offer to buy the social media site and take it private in April.

On the other hand, Elon Musk quickly cast doubt on his plans to follow through on the deal, claiming that the firm failed to sufficiently reveal the number of spam bots and phony accounts on the service.

When Elon Musk announced his intention to end the agreement, Twitter sued him, stating that he “refuses to honour his responsibilities to Twitter and its stockholders because the agreement he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

In the following months, Twitter and Musk traded barbs through their attorneys as the two sides prepared to go to Delaware’s Court of Chancery to determine the company’s fate and if it would end up in Musk’s hands.

According to Fox News, Musk stated marketers on Thursday to ensure them that social messaging services will not descend into “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without any consequences!”

“I acquired Twitter because I believe it is critical to the future of civilization to have an open and shared town square.

Where a wide range of thoughts and opinions can be argued healthily, without cancellation o violence,” Musk stated in the message.

“There is currently a significant risk that social media may splinter into far-right and far-left echo chambers, generating more hate and dividing our society.”

Musk made a big sensation on Twitter yesterday with a video of himself stepping inside the tech giant’s offices ahead of his acquisition.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Elon Musk posted a video of himself going into Twitter’s foyer while carrying a sink.

“Welcome to Twitter HQ!” Musk said, making a visual joke. Many Musk supporters and other conservatives backed the billionaire. “Let Freedom Ring!” exclaimed GOP commentator Wesley Hunt.

“I can’t even compute how much money I’d pay to read the Slack chat of Twitter employees today,” Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald commented. “Definitely would pay extra to hear the views of ‘Content Moderators.'”

“Elon Musk is about to make Twitter great again,” conservative comedians the Hodge Twins claimed.

“Boy, it makes me thrilled to see Elon Musk visiting Twitter HQ after 13 years on this platform getting censored, shadow banned, and losing followers. LET FREEDOM RING!” journalist Emily Miller wrote on Twitter.

“If you didn’t appreciate The Babylon Bee calling an adult male a man, you could have just stopped following them on Twitter,” The Daily Wire’s Frank J. Fleming pointed out.

Others, on the other hand, did not find Elon Musk’s video amusing.

This is fundamentally cruel. Whatever the masters of the universe are doing with this website, lots and lots of people — not fancy people, just people with kids and houses and vacation plans and who make companies run and rich men richer — will lose their livelihoods. https://t.co/G06GNk0VX3 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) October 26, 2022

CNN expert Juliette Kayyem commented, “This is cruel.” “Whatever the masters of the universe do with this website, a lot of people will lose their jobs — not fancy people, simply people with kids and houses and holiday plans who make corporations operate and rich men richer.”

I am too busy brining successful people to get on my knees and “beg for mercure.” pic.twitter.com/Hyio4X7IED — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) October 28, 2022



Mississippi Free Press reporter Ashton Pittman tweeted, “He’s such a piece of trash.”

“A tech millionaire with very strong, quirky, and frequently half-baked political beliefs, fueled by immense ego, is live-tweeting his takeover of this platform,” said Der Spiegel journalist Mathieu von Rohr.

The nine-second video received over 16 million views in just a few hours.

Musk’s Twitter bio was also altered to “Chief Twit,” and he later posted, “Meeting a lot of fascinating people at Twitter today!”

Conservatives have broadly applauded Musk’s takeover, citing the billionaire tycoon’s support for free speech ideals, while liberals have warned that Musk will enable “misinformation” and hateful content to proliferate and may reestablish former President Trump’s Twitter account.

Source: Fox, VOR News