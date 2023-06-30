An Epic Games Store Free Game Has Been Revealed For July 6

(CTN News) – It has been announced that the Epic Games Store will be offering a free game for the week of June 29 while they also confirmed what will replace it on July 6, Grime, as the free game for July 6.

You will be able to claim the available title until 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, as it is customary.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is currently available for free to some Epic Games Store users. In this indie tactical action RPG, you will experience the core elements of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign but with a slight twist.

There is a lot of emphasis on the humor that is typically associated with a Dungeons and Dragons table, where players control unlikely and clumsy heroes in a game that is rife with silly encounters and humor.

In spite of this, there is no guarantee that EGS users in Argentina, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, and other parts of the world will be able to claim the game, since the title does not typically appear on the EGS storefront.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos has been replaced by Grime, a fast-paced, unforgiving action RPG where players can turn their enemies into living weapons and consume their remains by creating black holes.

A unique way to improve skills, face menacing bosses, and other features make this game exceptionally surreal in an organically connected world.

The two could hardly be more different, and that is a positive development for the Epic Games Store.

Game list for June/July on the Epic Games Store

Until July 6 at 10 am CT, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is available.

From July 6 until July 13 at 10 am CT, Grime: Tinge of Terror will be available.

A free game service, such as Epic Games Store, must provide a wide variety of games.

As there are so many genres of video games, it is impossible to please everyone, but chances are, if someone is not interested in the humor of Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, they may prefer the grunge of Grime.

It remains to be seen how well these titles are received as Epic Games Store freebies. Fortunately, if this week’s selection does not appeal to everyone, next week’s selection is just a short wait away.

In the event that none of these games resonate with you, more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It is for this reason that the constant additions to the Epic Games Store are such a great benefit for both users and the company.

Users of the Epic Games Store are entitled to a number of free games every month.

