A Major Setback For Minority Students as a US Court ‘Whitens’ University Admissions

(CTN News) – The US Supreme Court has made a groundbreaking decision that will significantly impact university admissions. In a ruling that overturns previous practices benefiting African-Americans and other minorities, the court has prohibited the consideration of race and ethnicity in the admissions process. This verdict marks a major setback for students of color seeking educational opportunities, raising concerns about diversity and equal representation in higher education institutions.

The Court’s Ruling and Implications

The conservative majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, concluded that the admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Equal Protection Clause. They argued that these institutions failed to provide measurable justifications for using race as a determining factor in admissions. The decision, supported by a 6-3 vote, further demonstrates the court’s conservative inclination to overturn long-standing liberal policies established since the 1960s.

Examining Affirmative Action and Diversity

For years, right-wing opposition has been mounting against affirmative action programs that promote diversity in school admissions and business and government hiring practices. Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the good intentions behind affirmative action but contended that perpetuating such policies indefinitely would amount to unconstitutional discrimination against others.

The court emphasized that universities are still free to consider an applicant’s background, including experiences of racism when weighing their application. However, making decisions primarily based on race would constitute racial discrimination. The court firmly asserted that individuals should be evaluated based on their unique experiences rather than their racial or ethnic identity.

Responses and Reactions

The court’s ruling has ignited a heated debate among legal experts, scholars, and advocates for equal rights. In a scathing rebuttal, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused the majority of disregarding the reality of a deeply segregated society. She argued that ignoring race would not bring equality in a racially unequal society and stressed the importance of acknowledging inequality to achieve true equality.

The decision is seen as a victory for conservative voices who argue that affirmative action is fundamentally unfair and that Black people and other minorities have made substantial progress. Former President Donald Trump, who appointed three justices to the conservative majority, hailed the ruling as a great day for America. Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed his support, stating that it would promote fairness in college admissions and uphold equality under the law.

Impact on Asian-American Students

The court’s decision also addresses concerns raised by Students for Fair Admissions, an activist group that sued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The group argued that race-conscious admissions policies discriminated against equally or better-qualified Asian-American applicants. They claimed that Asian-American students had to achieve significantly higher scores on standardized tests, such as the SAT than their Black counterparts to have an equal chance of admission.

Kenny Xu, a board member of Students for Fair Admissions, expressed relief at the court’s ruling, believing it would end prejudice against Asian-American students. He highlighted the disparities in admission standards and questioned the fairness of requiring Asian-American applicants to outperform their peers of other racial backgrounds.

A Setback for Progressives

This ruling comes as another blow to progressives following the court’s overturning of the landmark 1973 decision in “Roe v. Wade,” which guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion. Progressives view these developments as setbacks to their efforts to safeguard equal rights and fostering inclusivity in various aspects of American society.

Conclusion

The US Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the consideration of race and ethnicity in university admissions has far-reaching implications for students seeking equal opportunities and diversity in higher education. While the court emphasizes evaluating applicants based on individual experiences, critics argue that ignoring race fails to address the persisting deep-rooted societal inequalities. The ruling’s impact on the future of affirmative action and equal representation remains uncertain, leaving educational institutions and advocates for equal rights to grapple with the consequences.

