Colombia: Strong 6.4 Earthquake Knocks Out Cartago, Pereira
Japan Makes History as Spacecraft Lands on the Moon

UK Health Security Agency Warns of Measles Outbreak in Surrey as Vaccination Rates Drop

Police Officer Shot In Wilbraham; Suspect Arrested Hours Later After Barricade Suspect

Russian Oil Will Be China's Largest Supplier In 2023, Despite Sanctions

Alec Baldwin Indicted on 2 Felony Charges Over Rust Shooting

Police Officers Tortured Elderly Man into False Murder Confession

Train Operator Killed After Passenger Train Crashes into Freight Truck

Due To Inflation, Bangladesh Registers The Lowest Number Of Hajj Pilgrims

Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden

Elon Musk Bite Shark Tank's Mark Cuban's Head Off - But Why?

Prince Harry withdrew his libel Suit Against the Publisher of the Mail on Sunday

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed

10 Thousand Baht Compensation for Thai Explosion Victims

Biden Announces $5B Student Loan Forgiveness for 74K Borrowers, Targeting Public Service Workers

A Boeing 747 Crash In Miami Resulted In An Emergency Landing

3% Inflation Isn't a Problem, Rates Will Fall Soon, Says Asset Manager

Thai Court has Sentenced a Man to 50 Years in Jail for Criticizing Thai Monarchy

The 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule Streameast Best Bets for NFC and AFC

Former Stewardess of Japan Airlines Takes Over as JAL President

(CTN News) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Colombia region today, which is not the largest earthquake on record, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, but nevertheless one of the biggest earthquakes ever recorded.

Due to the impact of this Colombia earthquake, which is located 115 kilometers (71.46 miles) under the earth’s surface, entire communities have been left in a state of chaos and confusion as a result of this incident.

It has been revealed that Colombian media has painted a grim picture of the disaster, revealing that the temblor struck approximately five kilometers southeast of Cartago city, which is home to approximately 135 thousand people.

This natural catastrophe caused shockwaves that were not limited to Cartago alone; Pereira, a city with a population of Colombia nearly people that is located 22 kilometers southwest of Cartago, was also affected by the quake’s force.

According to reports, the situation on the ground has descended into chaos as the beleaguered residents continue to struggle to cope with the aftermath. However, Colombian authorities have yet to provide any official information regarding the extent of damage or the extent of casualties.

In the wake of this seismic nightmare, families are left anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones, as well as the fate of their homes, as the nation prepares itself for the long and arduous road to recovery that lies ahead.

