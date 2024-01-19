Colombia: Strong 6.4 Earthquake Knocks Out Cartago, Pereira

(CTN News) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Colombia region today, which is not the largest earthquake on record, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, but nevertheless one of the biggest earthquakes ever recorded.

Due to the impact of this Colombia earthquake, which is located 115 kilometers (71.46 miles) under the earth’s surface, entire communities have been left in a state of chaos and confusion as a result of this incident.

It has been revealed that Colombian media has painted a grim picture of the disaster, revealing that the temblor struck approximately five kilometers southeast of Cartago city, which is home to approximately 135 thousand people.

This natural catastrophe caused shockwaves that were not limited to Cartago alone; Pereira, a city with a population of Colombia nearly people that is located 22 kilometers southwest of Cartago, was also affected by the quake’s force.

According to reports, the situation on the ground has descended into chaos as the beleaguered residents continue to struggle to cope with the aftermath. However, Colombian authorities have yet to provide any official information regarding the extent of damage or the extent of casualties.

In the wake of this seismic nightmare, families are left anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones, as well as the fate of their homes, as the nation prepares itself for the long and arduous road to recovery that lies ahead.

