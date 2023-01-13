New NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch Launched At Rs 1,999: Price, Features

(CTN News) – The NoiseFit Twist has IP68 water and dust resistance, so it is suitable for outdoor use. The device comes with the Noise Health Suite, which allows it to track all vitals such as the level of SPO2 in the blood, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, as well as activity levels, within the device.

In recent days, NoiseFit, a connected lifestyle brand in India, has launched a stylish smartwatch, the NoiseFit Twist. This smartwatch has a round dial that allows you to make phone calls.

A newly launched smartwatch from Gonoise has been priced at a price of Rs 1,999, and can be purchased from Amazon India and Gonoise’s website.

NoiseFit Twist watches have been designed to meet the needs of the urban hustlers of the world, according to the company.

The company claims that it is the right watch for them.

As it comes equipped with Tru Sync technology, which consists of a single chip for BT calling, it ensures seamless pairing along with an advanced voice calling experience. This is because it ensures a seamless pairing process.

As NoiseFit latest trendsetter, the latest gadget features a stylish 1.38-inch TFT round display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI, for a more immersive experience whilst viewing the device.

As part of its overall contemporary appeal, the display features 550 nits of brightness for strain-free use for a comfortable user experience.

Moreover, users will now be able to enjoy stable, lag-free calls and lower battery consumption thanks to the inbuilt speakers and microphones that ensure lower battery consumption.

Additionally, it allows users to make calls from the dial-pad and access a call log of recent calls, making it a must-have for the new-age hustlers who are always on the go and are always on the go.

With each launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of NoiseFit, said, “What we are striving to achieve with each product launch is to provide consumers with a high-quality, innovative and feature-packed product that caters to the evolving needs of the market.”

In addition to being an ideal lifestyle companion and a wise choice for new-age hustlers, the NoiseFit Twist features a unique round dial, advanced calling experiences, and strain-free display, making it a smart choice for anyone looking to live an active lifestyle.”

The NoiseFit Twist is equipped with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. This device comes with an inbuilt Noise Health Suite.

This suite enables the user to monitor all vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleep and breathing patterns, and levels of activity on the device.

Furthermore, the watch also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces that can be customized. This will enable total health monitoring and a personal touch.

A smartwatch can give users access to recent call logs, as well as store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making the device extremely interactive and hassle-free for users to interact with.

Black, Wine, Silver, Midnight Blue, Gold, and Pink are the five colour options available for the smartwatch equipped with a round-dial capable of accepting calls.

Is noiseFit an Indian company?

Noise Today.

We have been listed as bestselling brand on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row and in 2019, Noise was the biggest Indian seller of wireless earphones in the country. We were also the only Indian brand amongst the top 5 brands selling wireless earphones in India.

