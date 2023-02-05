Here Are 9 Ways To Lower Blood Pressure Without Medicine 

(CTN News) – Nigerians are prone to high blood pressure, so you should take care of your health every day. You can lower blood pressure without medication in different ways.

A Nigerian knows what hypertension is, or high blood pressure. It’s even understood by kids.

As Nigerians, we know about the struggle, the problems, and high blood pressure. While it sounds cool and easy, there are simple ways to keep your blood pressure under control without always taking medications.

Here’s how to lower blood pressure:

1. Weight loss

You can Lower Blood Pressure without medication with this. For this, you might have to make small changes to your diet and exercise intentionally. Despite that, it’s a simple way to keep blood pressure down.

2. Take a walk

It may seem easy to exercise, but it can sometimes be challenging to stick to because it’s a difficult activity to maintain. It’s all about being healthy, right? You don’t want to give up. You can walk, run, and exercise at home.

There are three. Take a deep breath and don’t panic

Doesn’t this sound too simple? However, it’s doable. Let’s take things one day at a time, one step at a time. When people find out they’re hypertensive, the default reaction could be panic and anxiety they can’t control. The situation could get more complicated if they knew more.

4. Choose a healthy diet

If you want to Lower Blood Pressure, your diet cannot be carelessly maintained. There will inevitably be some changes. Reduce salt intake by eating potassium-rich foods such as sweet potatoes, bananas, tomatoes, etc.

5. Salt consumption

Limit salt intake, as well as snacks with too much oil or salt. Try to avoid ‘outside food’ as often as possible. When you make your own meals, you get to call the shots, so you can decide how much salt to include. Salt intake is also under your control. Roadside meals and outside food won’t do that for you.

6. Drinks

You’d have to give up alcohol if you loved it. You can Lower Blood Pressure without medications by not drinking too much.

7. Monitoring your blood pressure

This will help you keep track of how your blood pressure is doing either daily or once in a while. It will also help you see how much progress you’ve made with your measures.

8. Spices that have medicinal properties

Dr Cynthia Thaik, a natural cardiologist, says medicinal spices can help reduce blood pressure without medications. You can achieve this with spices like turmeric, cayenne pepper, ginger, cinnamon, garlic, and black pepper.

9. Patterns of sleep

Don’t underestimate it. If you want to lower your blood pressure, you need to prioritize sleep. You need better sleep patterns.

Using the simple tips above, you can lower your blood pressure without medication. What did you think of the points?

