Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection in the UK Amid Government Data Access Request

In response to the government’s request for user data access, Apple is eliminating its most advanced data security tool from customers in the United Kingdom.

End-to-end encryption, also known as Advanced Data Protection (ADP), ensures that only account holders can access the data stored online, including images and documents.

However, earlier this month, the UK government requested the right to access the data currently unavailable to Apple.

Apple did not respond then, but it has consistently opposed the integration of a “backdoor” into its encryption service, contending that it would only be a matter of time before malicious actors also discovered a way in.

The technology behemoth has determined that activating ADP in the United Kingdom will be impossible.

This implies that Apple’s cloud storage service, iCloud, will not ultimately be fully encrypted for all UK customer data.

Apple can access and share data with law enforcement, provided they have a warrant. This data is protected by standard encryption.

The Home Office provided the following information: “We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices.”

In a statement, Apple expressed its “heartfelt disappointment” that the security feature would no longer be accessible to British customers.

“As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will,” continued the statement.

Privacy Experts React to Apple’s Removal of ADP in the UK

To obtain the protection it offers, individuals must enroll in the ADP service, an opt-in service.

Apple device users in the United Kingdom encountered an error message when attempting to activate their devices from 1500GMT on Friday.

At a later date, the access of current users will be disabled.

The estimated number of individuals who have enrolled in ADP is unknown since it was made accessible to British Apple customers in December 2022.

Prof. Alan Woodward, a cyber-security specialist at Surrey University, described the government’s actions as “an act of self-harm.” He described the development as “very disappointing.”

“The UK government has only succeeded in weakening online security and privacy for UK-based users,” he stated to the BBC. He also criticized the UK for being “naive” in believing it could dictate global policies to a US technology company.

According to an online privacy expert, Caro Robson said it was “unprecedented” for a company to “simply withdraw a product rather than cooperate with a government.”

“It would be a very, very worrying precedent if other communications operators felt they simply could withdraw products and not be held accountable by governments,” she informed the British broadcaster.

Bruce Daisley, a former senior executive at X, which was then known as Twitter, stated on BBC Radio 4’s PM program that Apple viewed this as a matter of principle. He maintained that if they granted the UK this concession, every other government worldwide would also want it.

The Home Office invoked the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which mandates that firms furnish information to law enforcement agencies to facilitate the request.

Although Apple declined to respond to the notice and the Home Office declined to affirm or deny its existence, the BBC and the Washington Post interviewed numerous knowledgeable sources.

It elicited a violent response from privacy advocates, who characterised it as a “unprecedented assault” on the private data of individuals.

WhatsApp’s director, Will Cathcart, responded to a post on X last week expressing his apprehension regarding the government’s request.

He wrote, “Everyone in every country will be less safe if the UK imposes a global backdoor into Apple’s security.” The existence of a single nation’s secret order puts all of us at peril, and it must be halted.

Unless the intelligence-sharing agreements with the UK were withdrawn, two senior US politicians stated that it was a severe threat to American national security and that the US government should re-evaluate them.

Apple’s actions may not entirely alleviate those concerns, as the IPA order is applicable globally, and ADP will continue to operate in other countries.

One of the US politicians, Senator Ron Wyden, stated to BBC News that removing end-to-end encrypted backups from the UK “sets a perilous precedent that authoritarian nations will undoubtedly emulate.”

Senator Wyden believes that the United Kingdom’s decision to withdraw its demands will not be sufficient, as it would “seriously compromise” the privacy of US users.

What Are the Legal Implications of Apple’s Decision and What’s Next?

In its statement, Apple expressed its contrition for its action.

“Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end-encryption is more urgent than ever before,” according to the document.

“Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in future in the UK.”

According to Rani Govender, the NSPCC’s policy manager for child safety online, the organization desires that technology companies such as Apple balance user privacy and child and user safety.

“As Apple looks to change its approach to encryption, we’re calling on them to make sure that they also implement more child safety measures so that children are properly protected on their services,” she told the British news organization.

The UK children’s charity has warned that end-to-end encrypted services may impede child safety and protection initiatives, including the identification of the sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The controversy occurs in the context of increasing resistance in the United States to regulating its technology sector by authorities from other countries.

In a speech delivered at the AI Action Summit in Paris at the beginning of February, US Vice President JD Vance emphasized that the United States was becoming increasingly concerned about the issue.

“The Trump administration is troubled by reports that some foreign governments are considering tightening the screws on US tech companies with international footprints,” according to him.