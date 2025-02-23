Crime

Police in Tachileik Take Down Drug Gang Arresting 6 Suspects

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Police in the border town of Tachileik, Myanmar, have arrested six individuals involved in organized crime

Police in the border town of Tachileik, Myanmar, have arrested six individuals, including Thai and Chinese nationals, during a raid targeting illegal gambling, online scams, and human trafficking. Weapons and drugs were also seized.

On February 22, police raided a house located about 36 kilometres from the Chiang Rai-Myanmar border. The operation led to the arrest of six people—four Thai nationals and two Chinese nationals—suspected of being linked to criminal groups operating in the Tachileik area.

The suspects were taken to a military camp for questioning.

During the raid, officials confiscated five firearms, more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition, and various types of drugs. These included 600 ecstasy pills, 400 grams of a drug known as “Happy Water,” and over 1,500 additional pills of other substances.

All evidence and suspects were taken into custody.

According to local media, Myanmar authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on crimes in the region. This comes after increased pressure from Chinese authorities targeting call centre scams and skimming operations in Tachileik and the Golden Triangle.

In response, Thailand has also restricted electricity, internet access, and fuel supplies in some border areas, including Tachileik, Mae Sot in Tak Province, and regions in Kanchanaburi Province.

In February alone, several Thai, Chinese, and Myanmar nationals have been arrested in similar operations. Authorities have also seized weapons in multiple raids. On February 18, a raid on a coffee plantation in Tachileik uncovered an M16 rifle, an M22 rifle, two handguns, and 40 sacks containing unidentified materials still under investigation.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
