Apple’s Highly Anticipated AI iPhone Upgrade for Siri Delayed Over Tech Problems

Apple’s highly anticipated Siri upgrade, powered by artificial intelligence, is running into technical problems and software bugs. These issues may delay its release or limit available features, according to sources familiar with the project.

The update, introduced at last June’s developer conference, promised major advancements for Siri. Apple even highlighted some features to customers, but the company is still rushing to finish the software. Originally aimed for an April release, some features may now be pushed to May or later.

This AI-powered Siri update is a key part of Apple’s broader push into artificial intelligence, designed to boost iPhone sales and improve user experiences. However, the rollout of Apple Intelligence, which began last October, has been a rocky one. Features like news summaries have faced criticism for glitches.

For Apple, Siri holds significant importance. Launched in 2011, it was once seen as an innovative tool but has since lagged behind AI-powered assistants from competitors. Siri’s current shortcomings highlight where Apple has struggled in the AI space.

The latest Siri developments are separate from Apple’s efforts to integrate AI features into its products for the Chinese market. That initiative involves working with Alibaba and Baidu to navigate regulatory requirements.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on the Siri project or its progress.

Promised Siri Upgrades

Apple outlined several improvements for Siri last June:

Using personal data to provide more relevant answers and perform tasks.

Better controls for managing apps.

Context awareness to understand what’s on the user’s screen for smarter responses.

At the time, Apple acknowledged these updates for Siri might not arrive until 2025. The company had been targeting iOS 18.4 for the initial release this April. However, some features may now be delayed until iOS 18.5, expected in May.

The goal is to create a more adaptable Siri capable of pulling information directly from user interactions, like retrieving a file or song mentioned in a text. In one demonstration, Siri quickly found a driver’s licence number stored in photos and retrieved travel details from emails and text messages. But some of these features may now be postponed.

Internal Testing Shows Inconsistencies

Apple employees testing the new Siri have reported inconsistent performance. With the public release of iOS 18.4 approaching, time is running out to fix these issues. The developer beta is expected to be available soon, but Apple may consider launching the features in April while keeping them disabled until the 18.5 update.

Some features, such as improved app controls and personal data integration, may be affected. These upgrades are also tied to a new smart home hub Apple plans to release later this year. That device will combine AI tools for managing smart home devices with FaceTime functionality.

Struggles to Compete

Despite heavy promotion of Apple Intelligence, the company faces tough competition from AI systems like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Meta’s Llama. Apple’s AI and machine-learning teams have faced internal challenges, including missed deadlines, with some staff feeling the platform was rushed to satisfy investor demands.

In a recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook highlighted Apple’s investment in AI innovation. While iPhone sales dipped slightly during the holiday quarter, Cook noted that the iPhone 16 performed better in regions where Apple Intelligence was available.

Meanwhile, Apple is reorganizing its AI efforts. Longtime software executive Kim Vorrath has taken a leadership role, aiming to improve the team’s processes. John Giannandrea, a former Google executive, continues to oversee the AI division.

The staggered release of Apple Intelligence features has also impacted the company’s broader software plans. Delays to iOS 18 updates are now affecting the timeline for iOS 19 and other projects, with some features originally planned for late 2025 potentially slipping into 2026.

Future Plans for Siri

Siri’s upcoming changes are just the beginning. Apple is working on making the assistant more conversational, aiming to rival systems like ChatGPT by as early as 2026. Additional features, such as AI-powered email sorting for iPad and Mac, improved notification prioritization, and new tools for image creation, are also in development. The email sorting feature is already available on iPhone and may roll out to iPads and Macs with the next updates.

While Apple works to bring these changes to users, the delays and challenges are a reminder of how far the company still needs to go to compete in the AI space.

