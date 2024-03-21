Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple (AAPL.O), announced that he was currently visiting Shanghai as he posted a message on his Weibo account.

During his visit to Shanghai, Cook walked along history’s Bund river and ate a local breakfast with Chinese actor Zheng Kai. Other plans for this trip to China were not disclosed, however.

Irrespective of the fact that the Apple iPhone maker visited the Chinese financial hub during the time he visited, he announced that he would be opening a new retail store there next week.

It is currently facing an antitrust investigation from the Chinese government as well as a rise in competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei (HWT.UL) in China due to declining sales of the iPhone in the market.

Apple’s third-largest revenue market, China, was visited by Cook at least twice over the course of the past year. Furthermore, he attended a China Development Forum in Beijing around the same period last year and visited an Apple store while in the city.

In a separate report, News reported on Monday that Apple is in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gemini was asked to license some new features to the iPhone software in the coming year, the report said, adding that the terms or branding of an AI agreement or how it would be implemented are still being discussed, as well as the question of how it would be implemented in the iPhone.

SEE ALSO:

Meta Expects NVIDIA Chips To Begin Shipping Later This Year