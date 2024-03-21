Connect with us

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China
Samsung Elec Expects Advanced Chip Packaging Sales To Reach $100m Or More

Meta Expects NVIDIA Chips To Begin Shipping Later This Year

Spotify Paid Royalties Of $9 Billion In 2023. What's Driving Growth?

SpaceX Spy Satellites: China's Military, State Media Slam The U.S.

NVIDIA AI Developer Conference Kicks Off With New Chips Introduction

WhatsApp Introduces A New Online Payment Method

Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Move Up The Rankings

Apple Is In Talks To License Gemini AI For iPhones, According To Reports

Apple Settles $490 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged iPhone Demand Concealment

Google Misquoted Exchange Rate Again, Says Malaysia Central Bank

Facebook Meta Names Are Prohibited By Brazilian Law

Meta's Investigation Into The Sale Of Illicit Drugs: Report

What Can You Expect At NVIDIA's Biggest Conference Ever?

"OpenAI's Figure 1", An Innovative Humanoid Robot, Is Revealed

Adobe Stocks Fall As Downbeat Forecasts Worry Investors

WhatsApp Continues To Attempt To Become An Instagram Competitor

Intel Has Halted Italian Investment, Minister Says

Foxconn Sees Huge Demand For AI Servers In 2024, Citing Apple Supplier

Intel Survived Huawei's Efforts To Halt Sales To It

Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Shanghai, Putting Pressure On Sales In China

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple (AAPL.O), announced that he was currently visiting Shanghai as he posted a message on his Weibo account.

During his visit to Shanghai, Cook walked along history’s Bund river and ate a local breakfast with Chinese actor Zheng Kai. Other plans for this trip to China were not disclosed, however.

Irrespective of the fact that the Apple iPhone maker visited the Chinese financial hub during the time he visited, he announced that he would be opening a new retail store there next week.

It is currently facing an antitrust investigation from the Chinese government as well as a rise in competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei (HWT.UL) in China due to declining sales of the iPhone in the market.

Apple’s third-largest revenue market, China, was visited by Cook at least twice over the course of the past year. Furthermore, he attended a China Development Forum in Beijing around the same period last year and visited an Apple store while in the city.

In a separate report, News reported on Monday that Apple is in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gemini was asked to license some new features to the iPhone software in the coming year, the report said, adding that the terms or branding of an AI agreement or how it would be implemented are still being discussed, as well as the question of how it would be implemented in the iPhone.

