Micron Predicts Third-Quarter Revenue Above Estimates
UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

Texas Immigration Law Is Temporarily Halted By The Supreme Court

King Charles Takes A Big Step To Squash Rude Rumors

Lava Reaches Defence Barriers Of Iceland Volcano Eruption

Meta Under Federal Scrutiny: Investigation into Drug Dealing on Facebook and Instagram

Senate Drags Its Heels On TikTok Bill, White House Urges 'Swift Action'

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

23 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – As a result of the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technologies by businesses, Micron Technology forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from the easing in the supply glut in the broader memory chip market as well as the rapid adoption of AI technologies by businesses.

During extended trading on Friday, the shares of a company based in Boise, Idaho, increased by 13.4%, following a gain of over 60% over the past year in the shares of that company.

There is no doubt that Micron reports results ahead of other chipmakers and it is closely followed since the expected sales for its memory hardware are used as an indicator of the demand for various types of chips and end market segments.

The demand for Micron’s high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are used for the development of complex AI applications, has been rising due to the fact that tech companies are competing with each other to incorporate generative artificial intelligence into their products and services. In this year’s forecast, analysts expect that the company’s share of the high-margin HBM market will grow.

The company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, had made a Micron statement last December that the company’s inventory levels at its data centers had improved and were expected to be back to normal by the end of the year.

It is estimated that the company will generate revenues of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, plus or minus $200 million, a large improvement over the $6.03 billion that was expected, according to data from LSEG.

Micron announced revenue of $5.82 billion in its second quarter, which was higher than the $5.35 billion expected by analysts.

