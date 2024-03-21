Connect with us

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator
Advertisement

News

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

News

Russian "Elections" of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications

News

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

News News Asia

Vietnam Seeks Death Penalty for Woman Behind US$30 Billion Bank Fraud

News Northern Thailand

Thailand to Ban Maze Imports From Countries That Allow Field Burning

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Bus Crashes in Northeastern Thailand Killing 2 Injuring 44

News

Inflation Hopes To Lift KSE-100 Index By 0.96 Percent

News

Peter Navarro is Trump's 1st Official To Serve Prison Time For The Jan. 6 Attack

News

What Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bring To TASC In Terms Of Freshness?

News News Asia

China's Evergrande and Founder Accused of US$78bn Fraud

News

Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis Prompts Her To Step Out Of The Spotlight

News

The UnitedHealth System Is Recovering From a Major Cyberattack

News

Elon Musk Defends Free Speech And Diversity During A Tense Interview

News

Texas Immigration Law Is Temporarily Halted By The Supreme Court

News

King Charles Takes A Big Step To Squash Rude Rumors

News

Lava Reaches Defence Barriers Of Iceland Volcano Eruption

News

Meta Under Federal Scrutiny: Investigation into Drug Dealing on Facebook and Instagram

News

Senate Drags Its Heels On TikTok Bill, White House Urges 'Swift Action'

News

Oil Production In Iran Is Expected To Increase Due To Big Contracts

News

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

42 seconds ago

on

UBS Will Get Stress Tests Twice This Year, Says Swiss Regulator

(CTN News) – The Swiss financial regulator said on Wednesday it plans to conduct 40 reviews of UBS and two stress tests on the bank this year following its 2023 acquisition of rival Credit Suisse, which has raised concerns about banks that are “too big to fail.”

As the country’s last remaining global systemic bank, FINMA laid out its plans for regulating it in its 2023 annual report, doubling down on its calls for more power for the regulator.

There will be 40 supervisory reviews performed on-site at UBS in Switzerland and abroad this year, along with two in-depth stress tests, according to Thomas Hirschi, FINMA’s head of the banks division.

In Hirschi’s view, the reviews will be carried out mainly in Switzerland, and a stress test will be carried out in each quarter of the year after the majority of the reviews are completed.

Until now, the FINMA has not published the results of such tests, nor has it disclosed how many such tests it has conducted. Other countries have a requirement that banks conduct this test at least once every year if they want to remain compliant.

In the past, FINMA has carried out tests on banks to determine whether they are able to withstand economic conditions that are extreme.

The measures included analysis of loss UBS potential, the review of a bank’s mortgage loan portfolio, and an assessment of the risk associated with the interest rate environment.

During the past year, the supervisory authority has taken steps to ensure that its activities are focused on the operational stability of the new company, which is the result of UBS’ integration with its former rival Credit Suisse.

At a press conference, FINMA president Marlene Amstad told reporters the regulator expected UBS, as well as other systemically relevant banks, to be subject to a significant increase in liquidity requirements in the near future.

Despite declining to provide any figures, she stated that the massive outflows Credit Suisse experienced in a short amount of time in October 2022 played a role in these changes.

“This experience is incorporated into the new requirements, and you can assume a significant increase in liquidity here and already now as a result of these new requirements,” she noted.

SEE ALSO:

Despite Sticky Inflation, The Fed Expects Three Rate Cuts In 2024

Chinese Surrogacy Ringleader Jailed in Thailand for 50 Years

Russian “Elections” of 2024 Under Scrutiny: Uncovering Anomalies and Falsifications
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies