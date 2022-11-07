In 2024, Samsung Expects Apple’s First Foldable Device To Debut

(CTN News) – Recently, Samsung Mobile Experience held a meeting with its component suppliers in which the company discussed the future strategy for its foldable smartphone line.

As the South Korean tech giant shared in its outlook, it expects Apple to join the foldable space in 2024 when it joins the global folding market.

According to a recent report by The Elec, Samsung recently shared with its suppliers its expectation that the foldable smartphone market will have a CAGR of 80 percent by the year 2025.

The South Korean tech giant does believe that Apple will enter the foldable smartphone market in 2024, but it doesn’t think that the Cupertino-based tech giant will start with smartphones as its first product.

Instead, Samsung believes Apple’s foldable journey will begin with notebooks and tablets, rather than mobile devices.

It has also been confirmed by Samsung that there has been an increase in demand for foldable smartphones in South Korea, where is headquartered.

According to the report, iPhone users in their 20s and 30s were changing their devices from Apple’s devices to Samsung’s folding phones at a rate four to five times higher than what was previously reported on the South Korean market for iPhone users.

The report could not be independently verified by Money Control.

The company also stated that up to 90 percent of those who have already purchased foldable smartphones are likely to buy foldable smartphones as their next smartphones as well.

As part of a campaign for its new old able smartphones, Samsung poked fun at Apple in a new advertisement.

