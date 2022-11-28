Ship From SpaceX Docks At The Station

(CTN News) – With more than 7,700 pounds of supplies and experiments aboard, SpaceX’s Dragon cargo capsule approached the International Space Station for an automated docking Sunday.

A Dragon supply ship connected autonomously to the Harmony module docking port at 7:39 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1239 GMT) Sunday, completing a 17-hour pursuit of the complex. A cargo capsule was launched at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Saturday (1920 GMT).

It is SpaceX’s 26th mission to deliver cargo to the space station since 2012, and the first flight of its upgraded Cargo Dragon capsule, designated Dragon C211. In order to meet NASA’s cargo transportation needs for the station through 2030, SpaceX plans to build the final reusable Cargo Dragon spacecraft.

A large amount of hardware, supplies, and experiments are loaded into the CRS-26 mission for use by the space station and its seven-person crew. NASA’s second pair of roll-out solar arrays to enhance the space station’s power system is the largest component of the cargo load.

As NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada monitored the Dragon spacecraft’s automated rendezvous, they were prepared to send commands to the capsule to hold its approach or abort docking in the event of a problem.

As the complex docked, it flew over the Pacific Ocean for more than 250 miles (400 kilometers).

Astronauts aboard the space station will begin unpacking cargo inside the pressurized Dragon spacecraft after docking Sunday.

This belated Thanksgiving feast includes ice cream, spicy green beans, cranberry desserts, almond pumpkin pie, and candy corn.

In Dragon’s SpaceX unpressurized trunk cargo bay, two of the ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays, known as i ROSA units, are packed to upgrade the station’s power system.

Astronauts on the station will venture outside the complex next month to assist with the installation and deployment of the upcoming roll-out arrays that will augment the power generated by the station’s original solar arrays. Between 2000 and 2009, space shuttle missions launched the existing solar array wings.

During launch, the solar arrays are rolled up on spools similar to yoga mats. In the space station’s left and right solar power trusses, the robotic arm will remove the spools from their mounting posts inside the Dragon spacecraft’s rear cargo bay.

As the solar panels are installed, they will partially cover the existing arrays. These two i ROSA units follow the launch of the first two in 2021. SpaceX is scheduled to launch the final two roll-out solar arrays next year.

In addition to experiments to test dwarf tomato growth on the space station, astronauts will be able to collect medical images of their own blood samples using a portable hand-held microscope on CRS-26, as well as a technology demonstration to gather information on the construction of flexible structures in space.

On board the Dragon capsule are also eight CubeSats developed by SpaceX teams in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Taiwan. In order to transfer the small satellites outside the station via an airlock, astronauts have to remove them from their cargo containers.

They then have to place them in the Japanese Kibo lab. CubeSats will be launched into orbit using the Nanoracks deployer system.

Dragon will remain docked at the space station for approximately a month and a half before departing in mid-January for a parachute-assisted splashdown off the Florida coast.

What is SpaceX most famous for?

SpaceX has gained worldwide attention for a series of historic milestones. It is the only private company capable of returning a spacecraft from low-Earth orbit, and in 2012 our Dragon spacecraft became the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to and from the International Space Station.

