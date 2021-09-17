Chiang Mai’s Doi Chiang Dao Becomes Unesco Biosphere Reserve

Connect with us

Published

12 mins ago

on

Chiang Mai's Doi Chiang Dao List

Chiang Mai Province’s Doi Chiang Dao Thailand’s third-highest peak and part of a Karst geological mountain range, has been made into new Unesco biosphere reserve. The Karst mountain range topography was formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks such as sedimentary rock.

The statement was made at an on-line conference by Natural Resources Minister Varawut Silpa-archa. It is Thailand’s fifth such natural reserve.

Mr Varawut stated the International Coordinating Council of Unesco’s Male and the Biosphere Program agreed to detail Doi Chiang Dao as a biosphere reserve on Wednesday. The decision was made at the 33rd Session in Abuja, Nigeria, which runs till today.

Mr Varawut stated the Natural Resources Ministry will certainly establish a working board to coordinate with other companies for the work needed to maintain Doi Chiang Dao.

He also prompted people in Chiang Dao district and also citizens of Chiang Mai to collaborate to safeguard the country’s brand-new biosphere reserve, noting the ministry has a strategy to propose various other locations in the nation for the exact same status.

Chiang Mai province elated

Doi Chiang Dao lies in Ban Pang Ma-O in Chiang Dao area which is part of the upper Sound River container where the community has been safeguarded by the Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary for a minimum of four years, he claimed.

The location is also diverse in ethnic teams with Tai Yai, Hmong, Lahu, Lishu as well as Paganyaw, consisting of Lanna society, while the surrounding area is additionally home to several varieties of protected animals, such as gorals and also serows.

With Doi Chiang Dao’s abundance in biodiversity, there is the opportunity there are numerous species of plants and also fauna that stay obscure in the area, which has excited guardians.

The area has a practice of wildlife preservation, with a research station that has actually conserved gorals in their environments.

Watershed and highland research study terminals have additionally been set up in the location.

The cupboard recommended a proposal to choose Doi Chiang Dao as a Unesco biosphere reserve last year, as a result of the location’s splendor in biodiversity as well as an abundant community.

According to Unesco, biosphere reserves are sites for testing interdisciplinary methods to understanding and handling adjustments as well as interactions between social as well as ecological systems. This approach includes conflict prevention as well as management of biodiversity.

The listing of the limestone mountain as a biosphere get adhered to the July 26 recommendation of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi as a brand-new environment Heritage website by the World Heritage Board.

