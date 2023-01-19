Flyers’ Ivan Provorov Refuses To Wear Pride Night Jersey

(CTN News) – Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warm-up jersey Tuesday night, citing his religious beliefs.

In a statement following the Flyers’ 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, Provorov said, “I respect everyone, I respect everyone’s choice.”

“However, my choice is to remain true to myself and my faith.” “That’s all I have to say.” He identified himself as a Russian Orthodox Christian.

As part of their Pride-themed uniforms, the Flyers wore jerseys with rainbow-colored numbers and names, and their sticks were also wrapped in rainbow tape.

Flyers Charities will auction jerseys and sticks in order to promote diversity within the sport. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Flyers Charities.

Coach John Tortorella told reporters, “He is staying true to himself and to his religion.” “He is staying true to himself and to his religion.” Coach Tortorella explained. That is one thing I admire about Provy – he is always honest to himself, and that is where we stand.”

Tortorella answered, “No, no,” when asked if he considered benching Provorov, who played a game-high 22 minutes, 45 seconds.

According to the Flyers, they are committed to inclusivity and proud to support the LGBTQ+ community.

We were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year, as many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The Flyers are committed to advocating for inclusivity and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.“

Russian Orthodox Church leaders cited gay pride parades as the cause of the conflict in Ukraine in March.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated, “Today there is a test for loyalty to this new world order, which is a kind of pass to that world of excess consumption, a world of false freedom.

Do you know what this test entails? It is an extremely simple and yet terrible test – the gay pride parade.”

After the game, James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton met with Trin Stephens, a 13-year-old nonbinary hockey player, and his family. An LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization they work with introduced them to Stephens in November.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, being an LGBTQ youth,” Stephens told NHL.com. It would be great if people could be themselves in sports without having to hide it from others.”

There will be further discussions with Provorov, who moved from Russia as a teenager.

Laughton stated (via the Associated Press) that he held nothing against anyone. “It is not like that at all. I am happy that we were able to win on such a night.

