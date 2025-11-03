India Lift First ICC Women’s World Cup After 52-Run Win Over South Africa

MUMBAI – India ended years of near misses to claim their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs at a packed DY Patil Stadium under lights. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side posted 298 for 7, then bowled out the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs.

A two-hour rain delay could not dim the occasion. Big moments, clear plans, and cool heads defined a final that felt like destiny finally arriving.

The crowd of 33,000, a sea of tricolours, roared from the first ball. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and chose to field, hoping dew would help later. Early drizzle levelled conditions, and the surface offered grip and seam. India seized the moment with a display built on intent, control, and sharp execution.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma launched India with purpose. Mandhana, calm and crisp through the covers, made 45 from 52. Shafali, 21 and fearless, stole the show with a blistering 87 off 78, hitting 12 fours and one huge six. Her strokeplay mixed power and touch, from a whippy pull off Ayabonga Khaka to a deft reverse sweep off Chloe Tryon.

By the 20th over, India were 120 for 1, and the South African seamers, Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba, searched for answers on a surface that kept doing a bit. Harmanpreet added a steely 32, holding the middle together. Deepti Sharma then stitched the innings with a composed 58 off 62, working singles, finding gaps, and crunching one straight drive off Nadine de Klerk that drew a gasp.

Richa Ghosh chipped in with a lively 34 to push India towards 300. A late drop at deep midwicket and Khaka’s control at the death, she took 3 for 58, keeping the total just under the mark. Even so, 298 for 7 felt imposing on a pitch that rewarded disciplined bowling and smart fields.

Deepti’s five-for breaks the chase

South Africa began with care. Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt added 51, steady but under pressure from tight lines. The game tilted when Amanjot Kaur hit the stumps from mid-on to run out Brits for 28, a stunning piece of fielding. Two overs later, Anneke Bosch edged Shafali’s wobbly seam to slip.

Then Deepti took charge. The Agra all-rounder produced the performance of her career, finishing with 5 for 39 in 9.3 overs. She drew Sune Luus into a soft chip to short cover, Mandhana diving forward to complete the catch. Her clever changes of pace and subtle drift kept batters guessing. An arm ball sent Marizanne Kapp’s off stump back, and the lower order never settled.

Wolvaardt stood tall. The tournament’s leading run scorer crafted a fine 101 off 112, threading the ball with precision and calm. The chase still looked alive at 124 for 4, but India kept asking hard questions. Shafali, mixing medium pace with occasional spin, snared Kapp with a thin glove through to Richa Ghosh. Radha Yadav then drew Wolvaardt into a mis-hit, Amanjot juggling and holding at deep midwicket with a superb diving grab.

Brief resistance from Sinalo Jafta and Tumi Sekhukhune slowed India only for a spell. Deepti returned to bowl Jafta with a drifting off-break, then trapped Mlaba lbw with a quicker one. Shafali completed an excellent all-round day with 2 for 36. South Africa were dismissed for 246, Miane Smit’s 18 the last flicker of hope.

Captaincy, calm, and a catch to seal it

Harmanpreet managed the game with clarity. Fields matched plans, bowlers rotated on cue, and pressure stayed on. The final act came with Deepti’s last ball, Tryon edging low to slip, and the celebrations erupted. “This is for every girl who dreamed in the gullies,” Harmanpreet said, eyes wet, trophy gleaming. “Today, the women own the story.”

South Africa showed heart in the tournament and grit in the final. Wolvaardt praised her team, saying the defeat would drive them on. Their chase of 301 in the semi-final against England showcased belief and depth, but India’s spin and discipline proved too strong when it mattered.

This win felt bigger than a line in a record book. The hosts carried pressure through the tournament and turned it into a performance. Shafali’s power, Deepti’s five-for, and sharp fielding, only two drops, underpinned a side that trusted its methods. Sachin Tendulkar watching on in Navi Mumbai added a thread to the sport’s rich tapestry.

Australia’s six titles long set the standard. India has finally joined the winners’ circle, eight editions in. Harmanpreet gathered her team, lifted the mace, and said one word that rang around the ground: “Champions.” The roar that followed sounded like the start of a new era.

