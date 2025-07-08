Djokovic vs. De Minaur live blog for Wimbledon Day 8

🎾 Key Moments from Day 8:

Djokovic vs. De Minaur

Novak Djokovic recovered after dropping the first set, ultimately defeating Alex de Minaur in four sets. His trademark resilience shone through as he powered back to claim the win (thetimes.co.uk).

Sinner vs. Dimitrov

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner gave everything, but Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov jumped to a two-set lead (7–5, 6–4) and took a mid-match 10‑minute roof closure break. Sinner still trails and faces a tough battle ahead .

Swiatek vs. Tauson

Iga Swiatek put on a clinic, overcoming early double faults to dominate Clara Tauson 6–4, 6–1. In the second set, she hit 12 winners with only five unforced errors and lost just eight points—it was arguably one of her best performances on grass. She’ll play Liudmila Samsonova in the next round (thetimes.co.uk).

Breakthrough Quarterfinalists

Mirra Andreeva , just 18, reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final, the youngest to do so in 18 years (thetimes.co.uk).

Ben Shelton also notched his first Wimbledon quarter-final spot with a solid win .

Doubles Highlights

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool continued their hot streak, moving forward in the fourth round (thetimes.co.uk).

continued their hot streak, moving forward in the fourth round (thetimes.co.uk). Defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara advanced via walkover (thetimes.co.uk).

Off‑Court Stories

Transport delays and a human error with line calls sparked debate, prompting comments from Chief Executive Sally Bolton, though details remain sparse (thetimes.co.uk).

Additionally, mixed doubles champion Henry Patten is contesting a £9,000 fine for alleged staff abuse (thetimes.co.uk).

📌 What It All Means:

Djokovic is back with authority, inching closer to a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title.

Sinner faces a critical test against a surging Dimitrov.

Swiatek is peaking—her next match could reveal if she truly contends on grass.

A fresh wave of youth with Andreeva and Shelton adds exciting new energy to the draw.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Wimbledon staff is dealing with some chaos—from logistics to fines.

