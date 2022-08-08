Connect with us

Sports

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis
Advertisement

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

Sports

Tottenham, Live Stream: TV Channel, How To Watch, How To Listen, Etc.

Sports

Jorginho Gives Chelsea a Hard-Fought 1-0 Win at Everton

Sports

Martial to Miss Manchester United 2023 Premier League Opener

Sports

Liverpool Ties Fulham 2-2 in Premier League Opener

Sports

Crackstreams : NBA, MMA, Boxing, NFL Sports HD Streams

Sports

Dean Henderson Looking To Revitalise His Career At Nottingham Forest

Sports

England vs. Germany 2022; Chloe Kelly Wrote Her Name In Football History

News Sports

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion And Boston Celtics Great, Has Passed Away At The Age of 88

Sports

Arsenal vs. Sevilla, Result: Score, Updates, Highlights & Hat trick

Sports

Liverpool vs. Man City result: Is Liverpool Defeated By Manchester City?

Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United result: Highlights From The Final Score

Sports

Golden State Warriors are struggling financially this summer.

Sports

Joe Burrow Will Miss Some of Training Camp Due To Appendix Surgery

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Club America Result: Friendly Ends 2-2

Sports

Hope Solo Pleaded Guilty To Driving While Intoxicated

Sports

Panphet’s Family‘ Does Not Blame' A French Muay Thai Fighter For Her Son’s Death

Sports

The XFL will Relaunch in Eight Cities in 2023; No New York or California

Sports

Kevin Durant For Jaylen Brown: The Most Realistic Deal

Sports

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Manchester United

(CTN News) – Brighton won 2-1 against Manchester United at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Saturday thanks to a brace from Pascal Gross in the first half and the game ended Erik ten Hag’s Premier League debut.

At Old Trafford, manager Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and his players were left floundering by Gross’ close-range expertise as he took his career tally against United to six, the most of any midfielder in the world.

Alexis MacAllister scored an own goal in the second half to reduce the arrears, but, despite Ronaldo being on the pitch as a substitute in the second half, there was no sign of the late rally often synonymous with Man United on their home pitch.

Manchester United vs. Brighton final score

1H 2H Final
Manchester United 0 1 1
Brighton 2 0 2

Goals:

BRI — GROSS (WELBECK) — 30th min

BRI — GROSS (MARCH) — 39th min

MUN — MACALLISTER (OG) — 68th min

The story would have been quite different had Bruno Fernandes converted a golden chance that he had in the seventh minute of play. However, he blazed over from around the area.

Live updates and highlights from Manchester United vs. Brighton

Fulltime: Veltman runs a clearance for most of his way to Altrincham, so that’s it for you.

This was an outstanding performance and win by Brighton, who thoroughly deserved the points. It’s the same old era, same old full-time boos.

Ronaldo stands with his hands on his hips in a funk at the end. Thank you for accepting the new job, Mr Ten Hag. I look forward to working with you.

Lineup predictions for Manchester United vs. Brighton

Despite missing both of United’s preseason friendlies, Luke Shaw started ahead of new signing Tyrell Malacia.

Jadon Sancho also missed those games due to illness, but has been a mainstay for Ten Hag and starts alongside Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford in an attacking quartet.

People Also Read:

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply