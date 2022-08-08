Sports
Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis
(CTN News) – Brighton won 2-1 against Manchester United at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Saturday thanks to a brace from Pascal Gross in the first half and the game ended Erik ten Hag’s Premier League debut.
At Old Trafford, manager Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and his players were left floundering by Gross’ close-range expertise as he took his career tally against United to six, the most of any midfielder in the world.
Alexis MacAllister scored an own goal in the second half to reduce the arrears, but, despite Ronaldo being on the pitch as a substitute in the second half, there was no sign of the late rally often synonymous with Man United on their home pitch.
Manchester United vs. Brighton final score
|1H
|2H
|Final
|Manchester United
|0
|1
|1
|Brighton
|2
|0
|2
Goals:
BRI — GROSS (WELBECK) — 30th min
BRI — GROSS (MARCH) — 39th min
MUN — MACALLISTER (OG) — 68th min
The story would have been quite different had Bruno Fernandes converted a golden chance that he had in the seventh minute of play. However, he blazed over from around the area.
Live updates and highlights from Manchester United vs. Brighton
Fulltime: Veltman runs a clearance for most of his way to Altrincham, so that’s it for you.
This was an outstanding performance and win by Brighton, who thoroughly deserved the points. It’s the same old era, same old full-time boos.
Ronaldo stands with his hands on his hips in a funk at the end. Thank you for accepting the new job, Mr Ten Hag. I look forward to working with you.
Lineup predictions for Manchester United vs. Brighton
Despite missing both of United’s preseason friendlies, Luke Shaw started ahead of new signing Tyrell Malacia.
Jadon Sancho also missed those games due to illness, but has been a mainstay for Ten Hag and starts alongside Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford in an attacking quartet.
