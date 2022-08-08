Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis

(CTN News) – Brighton won 2-1 against Manchester United at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Saturday thanks to a brace from Pascal Gross in the first half and the game ended Erik ten Hag’s Premier League debut.

At Old Trafford, manager Ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and his players were left floundering by Gross’ close-range expertise as he took his career tally against United to six, the most of any midfielder in the world.

Alexis MacAllister scored an own goal in the second half to reduce the arrears, but, despite Ronaldo being on the pitch as a substitute in the second half, there was no sign of the late rally often synonymous with Man United on their home pitch.

Manchester United vs. Brighton final score

1H 2H Final Manchester United 0 1 1 Brighton 2 0 2

Goals:

BRI — GROSS (WELBECK) — 30th min

BRI — GROSS (MARCH) — 39th min

MUN — MACALLISTER (OG) — 68th min