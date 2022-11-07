Astros Fans: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Praise Them After World Series

(CTN News) – Although it is unclear where Justin Verlander will play baseball next season, there is no doubt that he and his wife Kate Upton love and respect Astros fans.

Soon after the Astros won their second World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday night, Justin Verlander and Upton appeared on the MLB Network’s stage near first base during the broadcast’s postgame show.

In an unprompted gesture, Verlander, who earned his first World Series win after pitching five innings in the Astros’ Game 5 win, thanked the fans who have supported him since he was traded to Houston in 2017.

“We have to give props to the Houston fans,” Justin Verlander said.

According to Upton, “Yes. I mean, Houston fans … can you actually imagine Houston fans booing anyone?” The people there are the nicest in the world.”

She said she would have been OK if fans in Houston booed the fan who ran onto the field during the Yankees series. The fan attempted to take a selfie with Jose Altuve.

According to Upton, “they did not even boo the random guy who ran onto the field.” “I thought we should boo him since he was so lame.”

Like her husband, Upton also wanted to clear up a viral video showing her giving fans in Philadelphia the finger during the game Verlander won at Citizens Bank Park.

The video of Verlander exiting the Philadelphia team bus and giving Phillies fans the middle finger spread across the internet days earlier, and Verlander joked about his treatment of notoriously rowdy Philadelphia fans by tweeting that he was simply saying “hi in their native tongue.”

The reasoning behind Upton’s middle finger moment was similar.

During the postgame show, Upton stated, “I love Philly fans and I feel like I need to clarify the record.” Being the third child in a family of four, banter is my love language, and I enjoyed every minute of it.

It was all in fun. In my opinion, I respect those fans who remain through the entire game, stand up, cheer the entire game, and do not boo their own team.

The one thing I dislike most is seeing people boo their own teams. “What are you all doing? Why are you here?” I ask myself.”

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, is expected to win his third Cy Young Award and his second with the Astros. Following Tommy John surgery in 2020 and 2021, Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $50 contract with the Astros that allowed him to become a free agent after just one season if he threw at least 130 innings.

On the Astros’ 2017 championship run, Jose Altuve stated, “I literally love Justin Verlander.” The following day, Verlander responded, “I literally love you too, Jose Altuve.” It appears he feels the same way about Houston as well.

SEE ALSO:

In Covington, Where And How To Vote