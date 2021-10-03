UEFA Champions League Man United Ties Everton 1-1

Man United was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday after Andros Townsend’s goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opening goal for Manchester United.

Manchester United kicked off with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench, got onto the scoreboard first seconds before the break. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes set up Martial and the Frenchman’s slightly deflected shot flashed past Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

However, Everton caught up to Man United in the 65th minute of the game. Winger Demarai Gray working the football to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who found Townsend to drill home a goal for Everton.

Everton looked to have grabbed a late winner when Tom Davies’ low ball was turned in by Yerry Mina, but Man United was handed a reprieve that judged the goal to be offside.

There was a late chance for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, played in by a back-heel from substitute Ronaldo, but his shot was easily dealt with by Everton’s Pickford.

The result brings both Champions League teams level on points with leaders Liverpool will be at home to Manchester City on Sunday.

In other Champions League news, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s confused why players refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

There have been growing concerns about the rate of vaccination with the Premier League and Champions League with less than half of players vaccinated in most clubs.

Klopp says “99%” of Liverpool’s players have been jabbed and he has not had to convince any player to do so.

Man United – Everton Highlights