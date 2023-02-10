‘Amazing’ Kyrie Irving Shines On Dallas Mavericks Debut, Luka Doncic cheers

(CTN News) – After a big run to open the game, Kyrie Irving inspired his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic.

Despite Kyrie Irving 24 points, the Mavericks never trailed in Wednesday night’s 110-104 win.

“It felt right to get this debut over with, “Kyrie Irving said. I’ve had barely any sleep for the past 96 hours. It’s the first time I’ve been traded in the middle of a season, so I’m excited about it.”

Even though Doncic was out with an injury, Kyrie Irving fit right in with his young teammates just three days after the Brooklyn Nets traded the eight-time All-Star. His jumper and back-to-back three-pointers were part of a 13-0 spurt early in the game.

When asked about Irving’s Mavs debut, Doncic was succinct. “Amazing,” he said.

In 37 minutes of what amounted to a dress rehearsal before Doncic returns, Irving had four rebounds and five assists. When Irving was introduced as part of the starting lineup, a boy held a sign welcoming him to the team.

Irving said it’ll be even better to see and play there again once 77 gets back.

They shot 60% from the floor in the opening quarter and scored 41 points. Powered by Kyrie Irving offense, they outscored the Clippers 21-9 to start the game.

“He makes it look easy,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. During the game, you could see how comfortable he was with us. His basketball game is at peace.”

On Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving was asked about the trade that brought Kevin Durant to Dallas’ Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns.

Irving said, “I’m praying for his happiness, praying for his well-being.” “We talked a lot about what our futures would look like throughout the year.

There was still a level of uncertainty, but we just cared about seeing each other thrive – whether together or apart. Not once have I felt he was angry at me for decisions I’ve made or that he was angry at me for decisions I’ve made.

Just trying to understand each other better and grow as brothers and human beings.

There’s so much change in this business. It’s getting a few years older for him. I’m getting a little older. Now that we’re in the same conference, I love the competition, and I welcome it all.

I’m looking forward to seeing him play a little more against Phoenix, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. It’s just that he got out of there.” Everything else – I’m glad he got out.”

What is the net worth of Kyrie Irving?

$90 million

Kyrie Irving Net Worth 2023 Salary and Endorsements Kyrie Irving has an estimated net worth of $90 million and he has $35 million per year in average annual contract salary.

