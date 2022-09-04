Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Who: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780).

TV: ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

Twitter: Follow Nathan Baird, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means.

Latest line: Ohio State -17.

Series info of Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame

In Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: The two schools will meet for the seventh time in the history of the two schools. As of 2016, Ohio State has a 4-2-1 record in this series, with its most recent victory over the Huskers coming in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl when OSU won 44-28.