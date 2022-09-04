Connect with us

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know
Advertisement

Sports

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

News Video Sports

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

Sports

Gerrard's Villa Put A Stop To Man City's Progress

Sports

BKFC Thailand 3 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship "Watch Live"

Sports

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United live: Premier League Prediction, How To Watch, And When To Watch

Sports

Venus Williams Has Lost Her First Round Match At The US Open In New York

Sports

Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Result, Final Score And Reaction

Sports

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Give Birth To Their First Child

Sports

Serena's Farewell: In The Build-Up To The US Open, Here Are The Stories

Sports

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Lewandowski Leads Blaugrana Past Newly-Promoted Squad

Sports

Wolves vs Newcastle: Saint-Maximin Cancels Out Neves' Wonder Strike

Sports

NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

Sports

Scottie Scheffler Leads The Tour Championship By Six Shots

Sports

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Kane Double Seals Victory In Premier League

Sports

The Belgian Grand Prix Will Remain On The 2023 F1 Schedule

Sports

India vs Pakistan Highlights: India Beat Pakistan In Asia Cup Nail-Biter

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Match , Asia Cup 2022

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame

(CTN News) – Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: C.J. Stroud and Ohio State open the 2022 season on Saturday night against Notre Dame, led by new head coach Marcus Freeman, who was at Ohio State as a linebacker. Before kickoff, here’s everything you need to know.

Following is the game information for Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame

Who: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780).

TV: ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

Twitter: Follow Nathan Baird, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means.
Latest line: Ohio State -17.

Series info of Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame

In Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: The two schools will meet for the seventh time in the history of the two schools. As of 2016, Ohio State has a 4-2-1 record in this series, with its most recent victory over the Huskers coming in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl when OSU won 44-28.

There are numerous storylines surrounding Ohio State-Notre Dame, including Marcus Freeman returning to his alma mater as the Irish’s head coach and Jim Knowles taking over the defense for the first time.

In Friday’s episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug, Nathan, and Stephen discussed the game and offered their predictions. Additionally, Tyler Shoemaker joined Doug to discuss Saturday night’s game from a gambling perspective.

Buckeye Talk is a great place to start if you’ve never listened before. Listen to Buckeye Talk on any of these podcast platforms or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading