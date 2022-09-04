Sports
Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know
(CTN News) – Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: C.J. Stroud and Ohio State open the 2022 season on Saturday night against Notre Dame, led by new head coach Marcus Freeman, who was at Ohio State as a linebacker. Before kickoff, here’s everything you need to know.
Following is the game information for Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame
Who: No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State.
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780).
TV: ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.
Series info of Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame
In Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: The two schools will meet for the seventh time in the history of the two schools. As of 2016, Ohio State has a 4-2-1 record in this series, with its most recent victory over the Huskers coming in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl when OSU won 44-28.
There are numerous storylines surrounding Ohio State-Notre Dame, including Marcus Freeman returning to his alma mater as the Irish’s head coach and Jim Knowles taking over the defense for the first time.
In Friday’s episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug, Nathan, and Stephen discussed the game and offered their predictions. Additionally, Tyler Shoemaker joined Doug to discuss Saturday night’s game from a gambling perspective.
Buckeye Talk is a great place to start if you’ve never listened before. Listen to Buckeye Talk on any of these podcast platforms or wherever you listen to podcasts.