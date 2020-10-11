Nattakan Chantam to Be First Thai Women in T20 Cricket Challenge

Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam is about to become the Thai woman to be feature in the Women’s T20 Cricket Challenge. Nattakan will compete in the United Arab Emirates Women’s T20 Cricket Challenge. The Women’s T20 Cricket Challenge is being held Nov 4 to 9, the organizing Indian cricket board (BCCI) said.

The three-team cricket tournament is played alongside the men’s Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also hoping to launch a full-fledged women’s IPL in future.

Opening cricket batter Nattakan, who was Thailand’s top scorer in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, will represent the Trailblazers. They will be captained by India’s Smriti Mandhana, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin (West Indies); and Salma Khatun (Bangladesh); and left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone are Trailblazers’ other three overseas players.

India cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Supernovas. She won both the titles since the tournament’s start in 2018.

The Sri Lankan duo of Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene; West Indian Shakera Selman; and South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka are the overseas cricket players for the Supernovas.

Former India captain Mithali Raj will skipper the Velocity side. Also including New Zealander Leigh Kasperek; England’s Danielle Wyatt; South African Sune Luus; and Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh.

The teams will also play each other once before the top two contest in the final a day before the IPL summit clash.

Several leading players are missing from this year’s tournament. Which clashes with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. Which also starts on Oct 25, with the final set for Nov 29 Reuters reports.

